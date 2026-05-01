ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Outbreak In Maharashtra: 1.4 Lakh Poultry Set To Be Culled In Navapur

Nandurbar: Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) has once again made an entry into Navapur city in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district.

Navapur, situated on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border is known to be a hub for poultry farms. Samples of dead birds were collected from Diamond Poultry Farm, Taslim Poultry Farm, and Don Poultry Farm in Navapur and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for testing. Two samples from each farm were tested positive, the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry confirmed.

Following which, the administration immediately initiated remedial measures on a war footing. District Collector Mitali Sethi said, around 1,40,000 birds will be culled as the authorities do not want to take any chances since this is not the first time Navapur is witnessing a bird flu outbreak.

Instructions have been issued to scientifically cull the birds in the affected areas. In accordance with the Central government's action plan, directives have been issued to dispose all poultry, their feed and eggs within one-kilometre radius of the affected zone while the area within a radius of 1 to 10 kilometres has been declared surveillance zone.

The district administration has been asked to immediately impose a ban on the transportation, purchase, sale, and marketing of poultry within the affected areas. Rapid Response Teams from the Animal Husbandry Department have arrived at the site to prepare for the culling that started on Friday. Sanitisation and disinfection operations are currently being carried out at the location.