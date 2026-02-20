Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed In Bihar After Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead In Several Districts
Bihar has confirmed a bird flu outbreak after samples from hundreds of dead crows tested positive for H5N1.
Patna: Following mysterious death of hundreds of crows in different parts of Bihar, authorities on Friday confirmed bird flu outbreak after samples collected from the carcasses tested positive for H5N1 virus.
The government has asked people not to panic and has stressed that no case of the disease has been detected in poultry as of now.
"Bird flu has been detected in samples from among 400 crows found dead in different districts over the last month. No deaths have occurred in poultry birds, including chicken, till now, but we are sending their samples for tests as a precautionary measure," Kapil Ashok Shirsat, Secretary of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources department, told reporters.
Samples collected from carcasses of crows from various districts including Katihar, Bettiah, Patna and Bhagalpur were sent earlier this month to government-run Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ERDDL) in Kolkata. The facility handles samples from West Bengal and surrounding states, while the final confirmation of the presence of H5N1 virus is done by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.
Among the districts, Bhagalpur has recorded the highest number of crow deaths since January.
The animal resources department added that situation currently is neither very worrisome nor out of control. It asserted that government is taking all possible steps on this front to contain the outbreak.
The concerned district authorities have launched vigorous sanitation drives in areas where dead birds were discovered. Their carcasses are being disposed of as per the safety protocols pertaining to avian influenza, officials said, adding that local residents have been advised to remain alert and report any sightings of dead birds to local veterinary offices or district administration.
Officials further stressed that there is no reason for panic but advised people handling or purchasing poultry to wear masks and ensure that meat is thoroughly cooked before consumption.
"We had sent samples of crows to the lab at Kolkata on January 11. Bird Flu was confirmed earlier this month. We are taking all safety measures and sanitising the areas where even a few crows are found dead. Just recently we have done so in Naugachhia and Sultanganj areas in the district," Bhagalpur district animal husbandry officer Anjali Kumari Sinha told ETV Bharat.
"Bird flu could have spread due to the arrival of migratory birds in winter. Crows are more susceptible due to low immunity among them," she added.
Sources said the absence of its own dedicated laboratory for bird flu testing has led to delay in response time to the disease in Bihar. As per the control and containment guidelines, the sale and purchase of poultry and poultry products in the infected zone and surveillance zone (1km to 10km from the place of incidence) has been banned. However, consuming eggs and poultry well-cooked over 70 degrees Celsius is usually considered safe.
