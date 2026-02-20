ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed In Bihar After Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead In Several Districts

Patna: Following mysterious death of hundreds of crows in different parts of Bihar, authorities on Friday confirmed bird flu outbreak after samples collected from the carcasses tested positive for H5N1 virus.

The government has asked people not to panic and has stressed that no case of the disease has been detected in poultry as of now.

"Bird flu has been detected in samples from among 400 crows found dead in different districts over the last month. No deaths have occurred in poultry birds, including chicken, till now, but we are sending their samples for tests as a precautionary measure," Kapil Ashok Shirsat, Secretary of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources department, told reporters.

Samples collected from carcasses of crows from various districts including Katihar, Bettiah, Patna and Bhagalpur were sent earlier this month to government-run Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ERDDL) in Kolkata. The facility handles samples from West Bengal and surrounding states, while the final confirmation of the presence of H5N1 virus is done by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Among the districts, Bhagalpur has recorded the highest number of crow deaths since January.