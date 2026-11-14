ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Confirmed In Tamil Nadu Poultry Farm; Over 35,000 Chickens Die, Culling Underway

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. ( ETV Bharat )

Cuddalore: Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, following the death of 35,647 chickens. Authorities have launched culling operations within a one-kilometre radius of the affected farm to contain the spread of the infection.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department said laboratory tests confirmed the H5N1 infection on Friday (November 13, 2026). The affected farm is located in Kandiyankuppam village under Krishnapuram panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk.

According to the department, reports of sudden chicken deaths were first received on October 30 from a poultry farm in Thamanampatti village under Thiyagavalli panchayat in the same taluk. Veterinary teams visited the farm, collected samples and sent them to the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Namakkal for examination.

As reports of large-scale deaths emerged from nearby poultry farms, further samples were collected and sent to laboratories in Erode, Namakkal and Madhavaram in Chennai. A chicken carcass sample was also sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on November 5. The laboratory confirmed the presence of H5N1 on November 13.

The department said a total of 35,647 chickens had died in the affected farms as on Friday.

Culling And Containment Measures

Following confirmation of the infection, authorities initiated the culling of poultry within a one-kilometre radius of the affected farm. A total of 1,550 chickens had been culled as of Friday, and the operation is continuing to cover all poultry within the designated zone.

The culled birds and those that died from the infection are being disposed of through deep burial at government-designated locations, following prescribed procedures. Disinfection measures, including the use of bleaching powder and other approved disinfectants, are also being carried out.

The department has imposed restrictions on the movement of poultry into and out of infected farms. Veterinary teams are conducting intensive surveillance of poultry farms in the affected villages and surrounding areas. Cleaning, disinfection and fumigation operations are also under way.

The measures are being implemented in accordance with the Union Government's 2021 guidelines for the prevention and control of avian influenza.