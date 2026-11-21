Bird Flu: Central Team Conducts Inspection At Affected Poultry Farms In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore
A disinfectant called 'Virkon-S' was administered orally to the surviving chickens and also sprayed in the farms,
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Cuddalore: A team of the central government’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and JIPMER conducted inspections in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday to review the control measures and steps to prevent the Avian influenza from spreading to humans.
Over the last few weeks, chickens have been dying at various poultry farms across the district. Subsequent testing confirmed the deaths were caused by bird flu virus (H5N1). Following this, hundreds of thousands of chickens from poultry farms across various parts of the district were culled in a safe and controlled manner. As a precautionary measure, all poultry farms in the affected areas have been placed under strict surveillance.
Additionally, a disinfectant called 'Virkon-S' was administered orally to the surviving chickens and also sprayed in the farms. To prevent the transmission of bird flu to humans, medical camps are being organized in the affected villages.
The central team examined the poultry farms in Katiyanguppam area of Cuddalore district that were affected by the outbreak, as well as the safety measures implemented to protect the local human population. The central medical team is also assessing the preventive health measures taken for residents in the affected villages and checking whether any individuals in the area have contracted the virus.
During the inspection, the team looked into several key aspects including how the farms are being secured following the deaths of the chickens; what safety protocols have been followed at the sites where the birds were buried; and what specific measures have been taken to contain the spread of the bird flu. They also inquired with the officials about the sanitization efforts carried out at the farms and the details regarding the medical camps that were conducted.
Moving forward, the team will continue to review the preventive and surveillance measures being implemented in Cuddalore district in response to the bird flu outbreak. The district administration has stated that the central medical team will personally visit all the affected locations within Cuddalore district.
In October–November 2026, smaller localized H5N1 detections were also reported at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai, and in backyard poultry in Tiruvallur district, prompting heightened seasonal vigilance across Tamil Nadu.
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