ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu: Central Team Conducts Inspection At Affected Poultry Farms In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

The central team at a poultry farm in Cuddalore ( ETV Bharat )

Cuddalore: A team of the central government’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and JIPMER conducted inspections in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday to review the control measures and steps to prevent the Avian influenza from spreading to humans.

Over the last few weeks, chickens have been dying at various poultry farms across the district. Subsequent testing confirmed the deaths were caused by bird flu virus (H5N1). Following this, hundreds of thousands of chickens from poultry farms across various parts of the district were culled in a safe and controlled manner. As a precautionary measure, all poultry farms in the affected areas have been placed under strict surveillance.

Additionally, a disinfectant called 'Virkon-S' was administered orally to the surviving chickens and also sprayed in the farms. To prevent the transmission of bird flu to humans, medical camps are being organized in the affected villages. The central team examined the poultry farms in Katiyanguppam area of ​​Cuddalore district that were affected by the outbreak, as well as the safety measures implemented to protect the local human population. The central medical team is also assessing the preventive health measures taken for residents in the affected villages and checking whether any individuals in the area have contracted the virus.