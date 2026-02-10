Bird Flu Alert In Tamil Nadu: Health Minister Urges Public To Avoid Half-Boiled Eggs
Last week, crows were found dead in clusters in Chennai. Blood samples collected from the birds later confirmed that they were infected with bird flu.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Chennai: As bird flu spreads rapidly across Tamil Nadu, Public Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has advised people to avoid consuming half-boiled eggs.
Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. Reports of bird flu cases from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have also triggered concern. While the virus primarily affects birds, it is considered dangerous as it can spread from birds to humans.
The state public health department has issued a set of guidelines, including avoiding contact with dead birds, not touching them with bare hands, immediately informing the local municipality or corporation, and ensuring chicken is cooked thoroughly before consumption.
Amid this situation, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian issued further advice while inaugurating a cardiac catheterisation laboratory built at a cost of Rs. 8 crore at the Omandurar Government Multi-Division High Speciality Hospital in Chennai.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said the Centre has issued advisories to all states. “If birds die, they should be buried at least five feet deep. Dead chickens should not be cooked or eaten,” he said.
He added that the bird flu situation in Tamil Nadu is currently under control and that no human cases have been confirmed so far.
“Meat from birds, including chicken and quail, must be cooked thoroughly. In particular, people should avoid half-boiled eggs. If anyone experiences symptoms such as fever, headache, or throat infection, they should consult a doctor and avoid self-medication,” the minister said.