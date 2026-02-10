ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Alert In Tamil Nadu: Health Minister Urges Public To Avoid Half-Boiled Eggs

Chennai: As bird flu spreads rapidly across Tamil Nadu, Public Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has advised people to avoid consuming half-boiled eggs.

Last week, crows were found dead in clusters in Chennai. Blood samples collected from the birds later confirmed that they were infected with bird flu.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. Reports of bird flu cases from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have also triggered concern. While the virus primarily affects birds, it is considered dangerous as it can spread from birds to humans.

The state public health department has issued a set of guidelines, including avoiding contact with dead birds, not touching them with bare hands, immediately informing the local municipality or corporation, and ensuring chicken is cooked thoroughly before consumption.