Bird Census Records Over 55,000 Birds, 171 Species Across 23 Rajasthan Wetlands

Satellite wetlands across four districts showed higher species diversity than the core Keoladeo sanctuary. ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: The first comprehensive bird census across satellite wetlands in the Bharatpur division in Rajasthan has delivered results that officials describe as more than a routine headcount.

Conducted under the Mid-Winter Waterfowl Estimation, the exercise recorded over 55,000 birds representing 171 species across the globally renowned Keoladeo National Park and 23 ecologically linked wetlands. Authorities say the findings signal a decisive shift toward landscape-level conservation planning.

Significant species diversity was documented not only within the core park but also in surrounding water bodies, underscoring the strength of the broader wetland network. The data challenge the perception that Keoladeo alone sustains the region’s birdlife, showing instead that the connected wetlands function as an equally vital ecological system.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Chetan Kumar BV said the week-long survey recorded around 30,000 birds and nearly 75 species within Keoladeo. In comparison, the 23 satellite wetlands across Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur and Karauli districts collectively accounted for over 25,000 birds and 96 species, reflecting even higher species diversity outside the core protected area.

Expanded Coverage Across Four Districts

Unlike previous years, when only four to five satellite wetlands were surveyed, this year’s census significantly broadened its reach to better understand the entire ecological network.

Surveyed sites included Naunera in Deeg; Ramsagar, Talab-e-Shahi and Panchna Dam in the Dholpur-Karauli region; and Bandh Baretha, Kot, Jaisora and Fatehsagar within Bandh Baretha Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials said the expansion reflects a deliberate move toward integrated wetland management rather than treating habitats in isolation.