Bird Census Records Over 55,000 Birds, 171 Species Across 23 Rajasthan Wetlands
The first-ever expanded census across Keoladeo and 23 satellite wetlands recorded 55,000 birds and 171 species, highlighting greater biodiversity beyond the park's protected boundaries.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Bharatpur: The first comprehensive bird census across satellite wetlands in the Bharatpur division in Rajasthan has delivered results that officials describe as more than a routine headcount.
Conducted under the Mid-Winter Waterfowl Estimation, the exercise recorded over 55,000 birds representing 171 species across the globally renowned Keoladeo National Park and 23 ecologically linked wetlands. Authorities say the findings signal a decisive shift toward landscape-level conservation planning.
Significant species diversity was documented not only within the core park but also in surrounding water bodies, underscoring the strength of the broader wetland network. The data challenge the perception that Keoladeo alone sustains the region’s birdlife, showing instead that the connected wetlands function as an equally vital ecological system.
District Forest Officer (DFO) Chetan Kumar BV said the week-long survey recorded around 30,000 birds and nearly 75 species within Keoladeo. In comparison, the 23 satellite wetlands across Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur and Karauli districts collectively accounted for over 25,000 birds and 96 species, reflecting even higher species diversity outside the core protected area.
Expanded Coverage Across Four Districts
Unlike previous years, when only four to five satellite wetlands were surveyed, this year’s census significantly broadened its reach to better understand the entire ecological network.
Surveyed sites included Naunera in Deeg; Ramsagar, Talab-e-Shahi and Panchna Dam in the Dholpur-Karauli region; and Bandh Baretha, Kot, Jaisora and Fatehsagar within Bandh Baretha Wildlife Sanctuary.
Officials said the expansion reflects a deliberate move toward integrated wetland management rather than treating habitats in isolation.
Key Species And Ground Realities
The census recorded conservation-sensitive species such as the Indian Skimmer and Black Stork, along with winter visitors including Tufted Duck, Mallard and Baikal Teal. Though their numbers were modest, their presence indicates improving ecological conditions across the wetland chain.
However, conservation efforts face practical challenges. Several of the 23 wetlands are located on revenue or privately held land, where the forest department cannot directly enforce protection measures. Encroachment, illegal activities, waterlogging and inadequate water management remain concerns, particularly outside formally protected zones.
Community-Based Tourism As A Sustainable Model
To address these limitations, the department is exploring a Community-Based Tourism (CBT) approach. According to the DFO, linking conservation with livelihoods can encourage long-term stewardship. The model envisions rural guides, homestays, birdwatching trails, local handicrafts and traditional cuisine becoming part of a sustainable eco-tourism framework.
By aligning economic incentives with ecological protection, authorities hope to encourage local communities to become active partners in safeguarding wetlands.
The findings reinforce that Keoladeo is not an isolated sanctuary but part of a larger, interconnected habitat mosaic.
With 171 species and over 55,000 birds recorded, the wetland system of the Braj region holds strong potential to emerge as a model for integrated bird conservation in northern India, provided equal priority and sustained attention are given to all 23 satellite wetlands alongside the main park.
