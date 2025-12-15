ETV Bharat / state

Birbhum, Hotbed Of Bengal Politics, Turns Turf For Factional Infighting Within TMC

Birbhum: Birbhum district, home to Santiniketan and several other historical sites, is one of the most politically volatile districts of West Bengal.

The district becomes a hotbed of politics before elections. With the Assembly polls in the state slated next year, the district is already on the boil with the murders of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the last nine days. However, this time, the ruling party is not pointing fingers at the Opposition as the murders are suspected to be fallout of factional infighting within the ruling party.

On December 5, Rajbihari Sardar alias Dodan (50), the booth president of Patisara village under Thupsara gram panchayat was allegedly beaten to death with crowbars and bamboo sticks. While factional infighting is alleged to be the reason for the murder, police arrested four Trinamool Congress workers for their involvement in it.

On Sunday, the body of former Trinamool Congress booth president Madan Lohar (50) was found in Dholtekuri village under Kankalitala gram panchayat under Santiniketan police station. He had been missing for several days and his family alleged he was murdered.

The murders have given ample ammo to the Opposition to attack the TMC. CPI(M) district secretary Gautam Ghosh said, "Birbhum has become a hotbed of corruption under Trinamool Congress rule. There are fights over the sharing of spoils from sand, coal and stone mining. As elections approach, just like every time, infighting begins within the party, There is no semblance of democracy left."