Birbhum, Hotbed Of Bengal Politics, Turns Turf For Factional Infighting Within TMC
The district has witnessed two murders of TMC workers in the last nine days giving ample scope to Opposition to attack the ruling party.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Birbhum: Birbhum district, home to Santiniketan and several other historical sites, is one of the most politically volatile districts of West Bengal.
The district becomes a hotbed of politics before elections. With the Assembly polls in the state slated next year, the district is already on the boil with the murders of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the last nine days. However, this time, the ruling party is not pointing fingers at the Opposition as the murders are suspected to be fallout of factional infighting within the ruling party.
On December 5, Rajbihari Sardar alias Dodan (50), the booth president of Patisara village under Thupsara gram panchayat was allegedly beaten to death with crowbars and bamboo sticks. While factional infighting is alleged to be the reason for the murder, police arrested four Trinamool Congress workers for their involvement in it.
On Sunday, the body of former Trinamool Congress booth president Madan Lohar (50) was found in Dholtekuri village under Kankalitala gram panchayat under Santiniketan police station. He had been missing for several days and his family alleged he was murdered.
The murders have given ample ammo to the Opposition to attack the TMC. CPI(M) district secretary Gautam Ghosh said, "Birbhum has become a hotbed of corruption under Trinamool Congress rule. There are fights over the sharing of spoils from sand, coal and stone mining. As elections approach, just like every time, infighting begins within the party, There is no semblance of democracy left."
BJP Bolpur organisational district president, Shyamapada Mandal, said, "They (TMC workers) are fighting among themselves over money. This is how a corrupt party has completed three terms. During the elections, you will see them uniting to attack the Opposition. After all, they have to continue looting and plundering."
Congress district president Milton Rashid said, "Trinamool leaders will destroy themselves by fighting amongst themselves. Their competition is about who is more corrupt. When the Opposition raises its voice on such issues, their voices are silenced using the administrative machinery".
Political observers say in Birbhum, the Opposition has long been marginalised due to the dominance of the ruling party. Especially since 2011, the politics of this district has virtually been controlled by Anubrata Mondal who at times would threaten the police and warn the Opposition.
However, after his arrest in the cattle smuggling case, Mondal has been absent from district politics for a long time. During the period of his inactivity, leaders of his rival faction have reportedly built their political base in Birbhum. Kajal Sheikh, the chairman of the Birbhum Zilla Parishad, is known to be a member of Anubrata's rival group. Since Anubrata returned to the district after getting bail, they are almost never seen on the same platform. The top leadership has tried hard but failed to unite them.
