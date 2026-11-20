ETV Bharat / state

Birbhum 'Stone Quarry Mafia' Tulu Mondal Appears Before CID In Kolkata

Kolkata: Birbhum-based alleged stone quarry mafia Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal, accused in the illegal sand mining case, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday

Following Supreme Court directive, granting him interim protection from coercive action till December 7, Tulu returned to India from the United Arab Emirates on November 17.

Soon after his return, Tulu was summoned by the CID, in response to which, he arrived at Bhawani Bhawan this afternoon along with his lawyer. He headed straight to the fourth floor for questioning.

On Thursday, Tulu approached the high court, seeking an urgent hearing to ensure relief against police FIRs and a Look Out Notice.

Tulu is the prime accused in an illegal sand mining case but today's CID summon is in connection with the seizure of Rs 5 crore from a vehicle in New Town in November, 2025. It was during the investigations into the huge sum of money that his name first surfaced.

Investigations into the source of the cash revealed that the lion's share of the recovered money was invested in Tulu's stone quarry business. Following this lead, CID officials summoned him for questioning on Friday.