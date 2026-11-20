Birbhum 'Stone Quarry Mafia' Tulu Mondal Appears Before CID In Kolkata
The CID summon relates to a case filed following seizure of Rs 5 crore in cash from a vehicle in New Town in November 2025.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Birbhum-based alleged stone quarry mafia Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal, accused in the illegal sand mining case, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday
Following Supreme Court directive, granting him interim protection from coercive action till December 7, Tulu returned to India from the United Arab Emirates on November 17.
Soon after his return, Tulu was summoned by the CID, in response to which, he arrived at Bhawani Bhawan this afternoon along with his lawyer. He headed straight to the fourth floor for questioning.
On Thursday, Tulu approached the high court, seeking an urgent hearing to ensure relief against police FIRs and a Look Out Notice.
Tulu is the prime accused in an illegal sand mining case but today's CID summon is in connection with the seizure of Rs 5 crore from a vehicle in New Town in November, 2025. It was during the investigations into the huge sum of money that his name first surfaced.
Investigations into the source of the cash revealed that the lion's share of the recovered money was invested in Tulu's stone quarry business. Following this lead, CID officials summoned him for questioning on Friday.
For interrogating Tulu, CID has formed a special team, comprising a DSP-rank officer, an Inspector-in-Charge, and three Sub-Inspectors.
Earlier, fearing arrest following the change of government, he fled to Turkey with his family on May 31 and his whereabouts remained unknown thereafter. It was later revealed that he had been residing in the United Arab Emirates on a Golden Visa, meaning a residency-by-investment or talent-based long-term visa that grants wealthy people or professionals residency rights in exchange of significant financial contributions or qualifying achievements. .
Since the BJP government came to power, police seized assets, including gold and cash, worth around Rs 144 crore from Tulu's residence in Birbhum but he had already fled the country. He subsequently sought legal protection, first from the Calcutta High Court and later from the Supreme Court.
On October 13, the Mohammadbazar police station filed a 41-page chargesheet along with an additional 1,000 pages of documentation in the Suri District Court against Tulu.
The chargesheet named 12 people, including Tulu and four state government officials. Barring Tulu, the 11 named accused have been arrested. So far, 52 witnesses have been listed in the case. Also, a Red Corner Notice was issued via Interpol against Tulu, who was then absconding.
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