ETV Bharat / state

Birbhum 'Sand Mafia' Tulu Mondal Returns To India On SC Directive, Seeks Calcutta HC Protection

Birbhum: West Bengal's Birbhum-based alleged illegal sand and stone trader, Md Nazibuddin Mondal, better known as Tulu Mondal, has approached the Calcutta High Court after returning to India, seeking an urgent hearing to ensure relief against police FIRs and a Look Out Notice.

Tulu's lawyer, Kishore Dutta, on Thursday, drew the attention of Justice Krishna Rao’s bench, stating that the Supreme Court had granted him protection till December 7 so that he can join the probe and issued him a November 17 deadline to return to India. In compliance with the Supreme Court directive, he returned to the country on Monday, Dutta said.

Tulu has approached the Calcutta High Court, requesting that his side of the story be heard before any action is taken against him. Justice Rao granted permission for the case to be filed. The hearing for Tulu's application is likely to take place on Friday.

Notably, Tulu had previously filed a case in the Calcutta High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside an arrest warrant issued by a lower court. However, the police submitted a report to the High Court stating there are serious allegations against him. In light of this, Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya had dismissed his plea.