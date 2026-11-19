Birbhum 'Sand Mafia' Tulu Mondal Returns To India On SC Directive, Seeks Calcutta HC Protection
Tulu Mondal's earlier plea for protection and FIR quashing was turned down by the Calcutta High Court following which he moved the Supreme Court.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Birbhum: West Bengal's Birbhum-based alleged illegal sand and stone trader, Md Nazibuddin Mondal, better known as Tulu Mondal, has approached the Calcutta High Court after returning to India, seeking an urgent hearing to ensure relief against police FIRs and a Look Out Notice.
Tulu's lawyer, Kishore Dutta, on Thursday, drew the attention of Justice Krishna Rao’s bench, stating that the Supreme Court had granted him protection till December 7 so that he can join the probe and issued him a November 17 deadline to return to India. In compliance with the Supreme Court directive, he returned to the country on Monday, Dutta said.
Tulu has approached the Calcutta High Court, requesting that his side of the story be heard before any action is taken against him. Justice Rao granted permission for the case to be filed. The hearing for Tulu's application is likely to take place on Friday.
Notably, Tulu had previously filed a case in the Calcutta High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside an arrest warrant issued by a lower court. However, the police submitted a report to the High Court stating there are serious allegations against him. In light of this, Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya had dismissed his plea.
Following this, Tulu approached the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu directed him to return to India by November 17 and barred the West Bengal Police from taking any coercive action against him until December 7.
Earlier, around Rs 50 crore in cash and over 15 kg gold bars were recovered from Tulu's residence during a search operation. West Bengal Police had said that Tulu fled to Dubai on May 23.
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