Birbhum Raid | Fugitive Stone Mafia Kingpin Tulu Mondal Under Scanner
The search operation was conducted at the residence of Meenar Mondal, a relative of the absconding Tulu Mondal, in Mohammadbazar. Reports Avisekh Sutta Roy
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Birbhum: A massive police raid in West Bengal's Birbhum district has uncovered cash worth Rs 28.5 crore and 15 kg of gold bars from the residence of a relative of alleged stone mafia kingpin Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal. Investigators say that this is the state's largest illegal mining and extortion networks.
The nearly 20-hour search operation was conducted at the residence of Meenar Mondal, a relative of the absconding Tulu Mondal, in Mohammadbazar. Police arrested Meenar after the recovery and have begun questioning her. Tulu Mondal is on the run.
According to investigators, Tulu Mondal was a labourer and used to load stones onto trucks. He built a business empire with stone quarries, sand mining, coal transportation, and hundreds of dumper trucks. He has become one of the most influential figures in Birbhum's illegal mining network after 2015.
Investigators allege that Tulu's influence grew after developing close ties with former Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. According to the allegations, he used his influence over sections of the administration, police, and local businesses to control the district's stone syndicate for several years.
According to the allegations, official DCR slips were issued by the Land and Land Reforms Department but multiple counterfeit sets were allegedly printed and used to collect inflated toll charges from truck drivers. Investigators said trucks that were carrying stone or sand were allegedly charged around Rs 7,000, however, only Rs 4,000 worth of receipts were officially issued.
Earlier, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged Tulu of alleged cattle smuggling and money laundering, which also involved Anubrata Mondal.
He came in the spotlight after his daughter’s luxury wedding in 2024 where he spent about R 150 crore. Another controversy was about him attempting to construct a private bridge across the Mayurakshi River to facilitate the movement of his dumper trucks after restrictions were imposed on heavy vehicles using the Tilpara reservoir bridge. The construction was reportedly stopped after media reports.
The allegations regarding Tulu Mondal's activities, political connections and financial dealings are based on investigative findings and official claims. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused has not been convicted of the offences.
Read More: