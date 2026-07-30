ETV Bharat / state

Birbhum Raid | Fugitive Stone Mafia Kingpin Tulu Mondal Under Scanner

Birbhum: A massive police raid in West Bengal's Birbhum district has uncovered cash worth Rs 28.5 crore and 15 kg of gold bars from the residence of a relative of alleged stone mafia kingpin Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal. Investigators say that this is the state's largest illegal mining and extortion networks.

The nearly 20-hour search operation was conducted at the residence of Meenar Mondal, a relative of the absconding Tulu Mondal, in Mohammadbazar. Police arrested Meenar after the recovery and have begun questioning her. Tulu Mondal is on the run.

According to investigators, Tulu Mondal was a labourer and used to load stones onto trucks. He built a business empire with stone quarries, sand mining, coal transportation, and hundreds of dumper trucks. He has become one of the most influential figures in Birbhum's illegal mining network after 2015.

Investigators allege that Tulu's influence grew after developing close ties with former Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. According to the allegations, he used his influence over sections of the administration, police, and local businesses to control the district's stone syndicate for several years.