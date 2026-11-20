ETV Bharat / state

Biometric Operator Arrested In Bihar In NEET-UG Impersonation Racket

Patna: Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested a biometric operator for his alleged involvement in a racket involving impersonation in NEET-UG tests, officials said on Friday. The accused, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Vaishali district, was arrested on Thursday evening.

According to an EOU statement, Kumar allegedly facilitated the appearance of fake candidates, known as scorers, in place of genuine candidates by manipulating biometric data and fingerprint verification.

Investigations revealed that the racket involved replacing the biometric details of genuine candidates with those of impersonators and matching their photographs to bypass verification procedures.

The accused allegedly charged between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per candidate for arranging impersonators, the statement said. During interrogation, Kumar said he worked with other accused, including Rahul Raj and Ravishankar alias Samrat, to facilitate impersonation in the exams, the EOU said.

The agency has already arrested three other accused -- Ravishankar, Ujjwal Raj and Ashwini Kumar. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 and the re-NEET exam conducted on June 21.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to the EOU, which registered a separate case on August 12 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The EOU said it was probing the involvement of other persons, including biometric vendors and those allegedly involved in preparing fake certificates to facilitate candidates' admission counselling.