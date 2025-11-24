Biometric Identification Drive In Manipur Moving At 'Failure Pace', Says Congress Chief Meghachandra Singh
Former CM Biren Singh had said that Manipur cannot afford to lose focus on the illegal immigrants issue.
Tezpur : The slow progress of biometric identification of alleged illegal immigrants in Manipur has triggered a fresh wave of political criticism, after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated on social media that the exercise is “going very slow” in the state, even as neighbouring Mizoram has reportedly completed nearly 58 percent of the process.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president
Keisham Meghachandra Singh accused the state and central governments of complete administrative failure, lack of coordination and poor border surveillance.
Reacting strongly to former CM's remarks, the Manipur Congress president said the ongoing identification process has collapsed due to the government’s inability to manage the border and maintain law and order.
“Biometric identification in Manipur is delayed because of the failures of the state government. In the Indo-Myanmar border districts like Chandel, the process has not even picked up. There are many illegal immigrants entering due to the unrest in Myanmar,” he said.
According to him, security forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles are not conducting strict surveillance, allowing unchecked entry across porous border areas.
Meghachandra blamed both Centre and state government for the worsening situation. “There is no cooperation between the Centre and the state and both are working in different directions. Because of this failure, illegal entry continues, and biometric identification is incomplete.”
He added that despite repeated concerns raised by the former CM, no effective action was taken on the ground.
The Congress leader also slammed the government over lack of progress in rehabilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs). More than 60,000 people continue to stay in relief camps across the state.
“The three-phase resettlement plan announced by the government is totally failed. There is no development and the timeline will end in December. Still nothing has moved.”
Recent protests by Internally Displace Person's ( IDPs) and several civil society groups during the Sangai Festival highlight the growing anger against the government’s inaction.
Meghachandra claimed that people from Tamu, a town in Myanmar, are living near Assam Rifles camps in the Moreh area. “These are not locals from Chandel or Tengnoupal. They are Myanmar nationals staying near the Assam Rifles camp. The district administration cannot even reach these areas,” Meghachandra alleged.
When asked whether completing biometric identification could help resolve the ongoing ethnic tensions, the Manipur Congress president said it may only be a small part of the larger issue. “There is no governance. Agencies of the central and state governments are totally paralysed. Without proper administration, how can exact figures of illegal immigrants be collected?” he asked.
In December 2024, the government had reported identifying over 10,500 migrants, collecting biometrics of 8,500, and pushing back around 3,800 individuals. Nearly a year later, Meghachandra says there is “no accurate updated data” as the government has failed to provide any clear figures.
With Manipur still in turmoil for nearly 30 months and political tensions running high, the slow pace of biometric identification and the unresolved issue of illegal immigration continue to dominate the discourse. As questions on governance, coordination, and border control grow louder, the state’s path to stability remains uncertain, he added.
Taking to his X handle on November 21, former CM said, "My humble appeal to the state government and the central government is to stay firm. Continue the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and refugees to their original countries. Mizoram has already completed around 58% biometric verification. How much has Manipur done till now?"
"The public deserves this answer. We must not allow anti national and anti state elements to distract us. The safety, stability and future of Manipur depend on keeping our attention firmly on the core issue that started this entire crisis," he posted.
