ETV Bharat / state

Biometric Identification Drive In Manipur Moving At 'Failure Pace', Says Congress Chief Meghachandra Singh

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur : The slow progress of biometric identification of alleged illegal immigrants in Manipur has triggered a fresh wave of political criticism, after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated on social media that the exercise is “going very slow” in the state, even as neighbouring Mizoram has reportedly completed nearly 58 percent of the process.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president

Keisham Meghachandra Singh accused the state and central governments of complete administrative failure, lack of coordination and poor border surveillance.

Reacting strongly to former CM's remarks, the Manipur Congress president said the ongoing identification process has collapsed due to the government’s inability to manage the border and maintain law and order.

“Biometric identification in Manipur is delayed because of the failures of the state government. In the Indo-Myanmar border districts like Chandel, the process has not even picked up. There are many illegal immigrants entering due to the unrest in Myanmar,” he said.

According to him, security forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles are not conducting strict surveillance, allowing unchecked entry across porous border areas.

Meghachandra blamed both Centre and state government for the worsening situation. “There is no cooperation between the Centre and the state and both are working in different directions. Because of this failure, illegal entry continues, and biometric identification is incomplete.”

He added that despite repeated concerns raised by the former CM, no effective action was taken on the ground.

The Congress leader also slammed the government over lack of progress in rehabilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs). More than 60,000 people continue to stay in relief camps across the state.