BIM, UTA Join Hands To Offer US Master’s Degree In AI For Business
The course comprises of seven weeks of online instruction followed by one week of in-person learning in USA, and fee has been set at $27,000.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chennai: Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchirappalli, has partnered with the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), United States of America, to offer a two-year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence for Business (MSAIB) programme aimed at working professionals in India.
The institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver the programme through a hybrid learning model, allowing participants to pursue a US university degree without relocating overseas for the entire duration of the course.
The (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) STEM-designated programme will cover artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, generative AI and business strategy, with an emphasis on applying these technologies to real-world business challenges.
According to BIM, the course will comprise eight-week modules, with seven weeks of online instruction followed by one week of in-person learning. UTA faculty will teach the programme. Participants will also have a one-week immersion in the United States, including company visits and interactions with business executives.
A capstone project addressing practical business challenges will form part of the curriculum. The indicative tuition fee has been set at US$27,000 (approximately Rs 25 lakh).
BIM Chairman Ravi Appasamy said the partnership was part of the institute's effort to strengthen its international academic links and expand its focus on emerging technologies and industry-relevant education.
BIM Director Asit K Barma said the collaboration reflected a shift towards bringing international academic expertise to students rather than relying solely on overseas student mobility. He said the programme would help working professionals acquire AI-related skills without interrupting their careers.
The initiative comes amid growing demand for professionals who can combine technological knowledge with business strategy as companies expand the use of artificial intelligence.
Established in 1984, BIM is developing a new campus at Kalamavur in Pudukkottai district. The University of Texas at Arlington is a public research university in Texas with a Carnegie R1 classification, denoting very high research activity.
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