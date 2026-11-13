ETV Bharat / state

BIM, UTA Join Hands To Offer US Master’s Degree In AI For Business

Chennai: Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchirappalli, has partnered with the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), United States of America, to offer a two-year Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence for Business (MSAIB) programme aimed at working professionals in India.

The institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver the programme through a hybrid learning model, allowing participants to pursue a US university degree without relocating overseas for the entire duration of the course.

The (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) STEM-designated programme will cover artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, generative AI and business strategy, with an emphasis on applying these technologies to real-world business challenges.

According to BIM, the course will comprise eight-week modules, with seven weeks of online instruction followed by one week of in-person learning. UTA faculty will teach the programme. Participants will also have a one-week immersion in the United States, including company visits and interactions with business executives.

A capstone project addressing practical business challenges will form part of the curriculum. The indicative tuition fee has been set at US$27,000 (approximately Rs 25 lakh).

BIM Chairman Ravi Appasamy said the partnership was part of the institute's effort to strengthen its international academic links and expand its focus on emerging technologies and industry-relevant education.