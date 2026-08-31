ETV Bharat / state

Bilpower Ltd Loan Fraud Case: Over Rs 40 Lakh In Cash And Jewellery Worth More Than Rs 12 Crore Seized By ED

Vadodara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations and properties in Vadodara and Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 160.55 crore loan fraud case involving Bilpower Limited.

The ED searched seven residential and commercial premises and three bank lockers. During the operation, approximately Rs 43.90 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 12.20 crore were seized. Following the CBI's case filed on a complaint by the State Bank of India, the ED initiated an investigation into the case from the angle of money laundering.

According to ED officials, Bilpower Limited had availed various loans and banking facilities from SBI. These included facilities such as cash credit, working capital term loans, funded interest term loans, and corporate loans, as well as non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantees and letters of credit (LCs).

The issue of LCs is crucial to the case. Letters of credit are financial facilities provided by banks that guarantee payment under certain conditions in a business transaction. According to the ED, in the Bilpower Limited case, it is alleged that LCs were devolved in favor of certain shell and fictitious firms.

Here, 'LC devolving' means that the responsibility for payment under the LC falls on the bank, and the relevant party is forced to repay the amount. The ED alleged forged documents were allegedly presented in these transactions and used as genuine documents.

The ED is also investigating how bank funds were allegedly transferred to shell or fictitious companies through such transactions and where the money subsequently ended up. According to the ED, money was further transferred to various entities controlled by members of the Chaudhary family or their associates.