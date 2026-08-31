Bilpower Ltd Loan Fraud Case: Over Rs 40 Lakh In Cash And Jewellery Worth More Than Rs 12 Crore Seized By ED
According to the ED, money was further transferred to various entities controlled by members of the Chaudhary family or their associates.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Vadodara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations and properties in Vadodara and Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 160.55 crore loan fraud case involving Bilpower Limited.
The ED searched seven residential and commercial premises and three bank lockers. During the operation, approximately Rs 43.90 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 12.20 crore were seized. Following the CBI's case filed on a complaint by the State Bank of India, the ED initiated an investigation into the case from the angle of money laundering.
According to ED officials, Bilpower Limited had availed various loans and banking facilities from SBI. These included facilities such as cash credit, working capital term loans, funded interest term loans, and corporate loans, as well as non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantees and letters of credit (LCs).
The issue of LCs is crucial to the case. Letters of credit are financial facilities provided by banks that guarantee payment under certain conditions in a business transaction. According to the ED, in the Bilpower Limited case, it is alleged that LCs were devolved in favor of certain shell and fictitious firms.
Here, 'LC devolving' means that the responsibility for payment under the LC falls on the bank, and the relevant party is forced to repay the amount. The ED alleged forged documents were allegedly presented in these transactions and used as genuine documents.
The ED is also investigating how bank funds were allegedly transferred to shell or fictitious companies through such transactions and where the money subsequently ended up. According to the ED, money was further transferred to various entities controlled by members of the Chaudhary family or their associates.
ED, Mumbai Zonal Office, has conducted search operations on 25.08.2026 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at 07 residential/ business premises and 03 bank lockers in Mumbai and Vadodara, in connection with a case involving a loan fraud by… pic.twitter.com/lbcBB39Ec0— ED (@dir_ed) August 27, 2026
The ED said, the issue is not simply a typical bank loan but the link between the loan, LC, shell companies, alleged forged documents, and money laundering. According to ED, Bilpower Limited is a transformer lamination and core manufacturing company. The company is managed by Rajendra Kumar Chaudhary, Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, and Naresh Kumar Chaudhary.
The company had long-standing banking transactions with SBI. After the company's loan account became NPA, a large amount remained outstanding, and the ED is now investigating alleged irregularities in these financial transactions. During the search, the ED also recovered a large amount of cash and jewellery. Approximately Rs 43.90 lakh in cash and jewelry worth Rs 12.20 crore were seized by the agency. Additionally, approximately Rs 27 lakh in two bank accounts was frozen under the PMLA. Three bank lockers were also frozen.
This apart, documents related to real estate, land, and machinery were recovered during the search. In addition, the ED seized account books, ledgers, other important documents, and digital devices.
Based on the documents and digital evidence, the ED is now further investigating the alleged financial transactions. In particular, the withdrawal of funds from the bank, transactions with shell companies, and documents related to the liquidated damage control system (LCS) are expected to provide further insight into the alleged financial network. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the ED is further investigating the financial transactions related to the alleged loan fraud and money laundering.
The ED's action in the alleged Ts 160.55 crore loan fraud case involving Bilpower Limited has now brought under scrutiny the alleged transactions made through liquidated damage control systems and the transfer of bank funds to shell companies.
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