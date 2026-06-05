ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Plumber Becomes Crorepati With Rs 294.80 Crore In His Bank Account, Probe On

Gaya: A youth from Mastpura village under Bodhgaya police station in Bihar was left astonished after discovering that a whopping Rs 294.80 crore had been credited to his Jio Payments bank account.

Vikas Kumar is a plumber and also freelances as an electrician and earns around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. Vikas said on June 4, he checked his Jio Payments bank account and discovered that he had Rs 94 crore in it. "I assumed it was a technical error and went to a cyber cafe to recheck and this time the amount had gone up to a whopping Rs 294.80 crore," he said.

Vikas said instead of being overjoyed, he became concerned. "I have been operating my Jio Payments account for the last five years during which transactions worth Rs 6 to 7 lakh was made in it," he said. Vikas said after the unusually large sum appeared in his account, he exercised utmost caution and did not make any transactions.

Meanwhile, the news of such a large sum getting credited in Vikas' account soon spread and people started visiting him, eager for more information with some even inquiring how could do they get lucky.

Vikas said, "I had Rs 1,300 in my account of which I transferred Rs 1,200. The balance was less than Rs 100. When I checked my account on June 4, it showed Rs 94 crore. This was the amount in my account until 11 am. Then, in the evening, I went to a cyber cafe and checked my account by logging in with my fingerprint, and the amount showed Rs 294.80 crore".