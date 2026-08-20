Billed As India's Futuristic Project NICE Road In Bengaluru Hangs Fire, Upends Lives
The BMIC project remains incomplete amid allegations of corruption and delayed compensation to farmers.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Teary-eyed Padma lost her home to the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, which has run into controversies since its inception in 1997, with the Karnataka High Court on July 29 describing it as "one of the biggest scams" in the state.
"My husband and father-in-law died fighting this case. Now I am forced to live in my relatives' home. I don't know if I will get an alternative site during my lifetime," says Padma, whose house was demolished and instead a park has been built at the place. Her ordeal describes the hardships that the people have faced as their land was acquired for the project, which has not moved beyond a few kilometres.
The project saw former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda raise a red flag, and he was the first politician to oppose the project even though he was the one who gave the nod to the project. He had accused the project proponent, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) of acquiring more land than what was needed.
The former PM had accused NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny of acquiring more land than was necessary for the project. He also alleged that Kheny in cahoots with state government officials, tampered with the Framework Agreement (FWA) to "usurp" additional land.
Between 2004 and 2011, Gowda and Kheny engaged in a fierce legal battle. Allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged, and a Bengaluru civil court in 2021 imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on Gowda for making derogatory remarks against the NICE in a television interview in 2011 and also restricted him from speaking against the project. The order, however, was stayed by the Karnataka High Court.
In 2006, Gowda's son H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is currently minister of Heavy Industries in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, became the Chief Minister and got his cabinet to decide to scrap the agreement and take over the project. However, the attempt did not proceed due to a lack of political support.
The project is in the news yet again for the wrong reasons. Last month, the Karnataka High Court rapped the project proponent NICE and the state government for colluding to "allow the plundering of state resources."
"It appears that this BMIC project may be one of the biggest scams in Karnataka. It has only benefited its proponents astronomically at the expense of landowners and the general public interest. This is a fit case where an independent assessment and investigation should be carried out by a special team of experts, conducting a forensic audit of its accounts for fraud and other criminal acts of commission and omission," a divisional bench of the High Court said on July 29 while dismissing NICE's petition challenging the single-judge bench's verdict that reversed the acquisition of some project land citing "inordinate delay."
The court also described the state government as an "accomplice" in this scam. The single-judge bench's observations were even more damning. "The project, which should have decongested and de-clogged the city by building roads and townships, has clogged the high courts and other courts," it said.
The observations, which came in connection with a batch of 92 petitions filed by farmers whose land was acquired 20 years ago and have not received any compensation, highlight that how an infrastructure project that was started 30 years ago as one of India's "biggest and most futuristic projects" of the time has remained mired in controversies.
Signed in 1997, the BMIC project involved constructing a 111km six-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, a 41km peripheral road around Bengaluru's southern periphery, and a 9.8 km long link road connecting Bengaluru city to the expressway. The project also envisioned constructing five townships along the expressway to decongest Bengaluru city. However, only the 41 km peripheral road has been built in these years.
Like the 92 farmers who filed the petitions, hundreds of others have suffered due to the project. Aslam alias Sayyed Sultan Ahmed of Varahasandra village in Kengeri hobli has been fighting for over 20 years to get back his 10 acres and 17 guntas of land, situated one kilometre from the proposed expressway. He claims his land is part of the 559 acres of excess land of the project.
"In 2020, the Supreme Court directed the state government to return the excess land to their respective owners. But till date, no action has been taken," says Aslam, 60, claiming that NICE has already developed a layout on his land.
K A Narayan from Kommaghatta village is a medic and 15 acres of land on the name of his wife has been notified for the project for an "interchange area" and he has been seeking clarification for over 20 years as to why his land was acquired. His RTI applications have drawn no response.
"No interchange is coming anywhere near my land. But they still acquired it way back in 2003. When the government itself colluded with private parties, what can we do?" asks Narayan.
The project has hit the poor people harder. On the night of March 3, 2011, about 30 families from the Bagegowda layout in Banashankari Nagar were forcibly evicted, and some were jailed for opposing their ouster. And over 15 years later, 11 families are still fighting in court for suitable compensation.
"When we were evicted, we were offered alternative sites. Some accepted it. But we did not. The reason being, the alternative sites lacked proper documents and the land was in a farmer's name," says Ningaraj, who drives an auto for a living.
Another victim, Kempegowda, left Bengaluru permanently to settle in his village in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district. While in jail, he had vowed not to have a haircut until he got justice. But his resolve did not last as he realised "fighting the mighty was not that easy."
While the ordeal for the people who were impacted by the project has continued, it has failed its purpose of decongesting Bengaluru. In the submissions made before the court, it has been revealed that the proponent has constructed only a 41-km peripheral road, 9km of link roads and 5 km of the expressway. Yet, the NIC has been collecting tolls—reportedly the highest in the country—for over a decade, which also came under the High Court's scrutiny in its July 29 order.
The work has remained incomplete even as the original FWA of the project entailed acquiring 20,193 acres, including 13,237 acres of private land and 6,956 acres of government land. Of the total land required, the government has already handed over 5,000 acres of its land and 2,191 acres of private land while preliminary notifications were issued for 18,058 acres, according to the affidavit filed by Anjum Parvez, Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department, before the High Court division bench. Concessions on stamp duties and registration charges have remained part of the project.
The proponent has, however, submitted before the court that repeated legal cases have delayed the project, which, other than the initial 3-4 years of execution, has seen many controversies.
The project has faced allegations that the government has been giving away its land under the cover of land acquisition and "omitting" land originally in the BMIC path and acquiring land that was not required. Several parcels of land outside the project area were also allegedly proposed for acquisition.
"The FWA only contained a summary requirement of land for each component but the survey numbers and villages were not mentioned. This created room to acquire land outside the project area. There are instances where lands 1-2 km away from the project are marked for acquisition," says a senior officer on the condition of anonymity.
The establishment of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Area Planning Authority (BMICAPA) created further problems, as it required farmers and landowners under its jurisdiction to seek prior permission before undertaking any developmental activities on their lands.
However, the disputes related to land acquisition earlier reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the project and the land acquisition process, directing strict adherence to the FWA.
Since the project has remained incomplete, there have been demands to scrap it and return the land to their owners. Several petitions have been submitted to the government in support of these demands over the years.
Earlier in December 2016, a legislature committee headed by the then Law Minister TB Jayachandra, to probe irregularities in the project's implementation and the acquisition of excess land, found NICE violating 24 out of 30 core guidelines in the FWA and misusing land for unauthorised real estate revenue. The committee also recommended taking back 11,060 acres of land, recovering Rs 242 crore for illegal mining, stalling of toll collection and a CBI probe.
However, no action has been taken on the report. Under pressure, the Basavaraj Bommai government formed two cabinet sub-committees, the first one under minister Govind Karjol and another under minister C C Patil. Both did not sit even once. The Siddaramaiah government formed another sub-committee under minister G Parameshwara, which held seven meetings between May 2026 and May 2027, but has not yet reached a conclusion.
Buoyed by the High Court’s remarks against NICE, Kumaraswamy demanded the government to spell out its stand on the project. "Now that the High Court has called the project a big scam, I want to know what is the stand of the government. How long can it remain silent? I will write a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister (DK Shivakumar) in this regard,” he said in a press conference while demanding that the project should be taken over. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding this. Kumaraswamy also called on people using the NICE road to stop paying toll, "calling it illegal."
Reacting to Kumaraswamy's letter, Shivakumar said the government would take a decision in accordance with the law. "I have received Kumaraswamy's letter. But I have not yet gone through it. As far as NICE road is concerned, whatever law says, I will proceed accordingly," he said. Despite repeated attempts, Ashok Kheny, MD of NICE, didn't offer his reaction to the controversies that have dogged the project.
However, with the six-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru built by NHAI operational, some see this has rendered the NICE project irrelevant.
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