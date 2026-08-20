ETV Bharat / state

Billed As India's Futuristic Project NICE Road In Bengaluru Hangs Fire, Upends Lives

Bengaluru: Teary-eyed Padma lost her home to the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, which has run into controversies since its inception in 1997, with the Karnataka High Court on July 29 describing it as "one of the biggest scams" in the state.

"My husband and father-in-law died fighting this case. Now I am forced to live in my relatives' home. I don't know if I will get an alternative site during my lifetime," says Padma, whose house was demolished and instead a park has been built at the place. Her ordeal describes the hardships that the people have faced as their land was acquired for the project, which has not moved beyond a few kilometres.

Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project remains incomplete for nearly thirty years. (ETV Bharat)

The project saw former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda raise a red flag, and he was the first politician to oppose the project even though he was the one who gave the nod to the project. He had accused the project proponent, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) of acquiring more land than what was needed.

The former PM had accused NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny of acquiring more land than was necessary for the project. He also alleged that Kheny in cahoots with state government officials, tampered with the Framework Agreement (FWA) to "usurp" additional land.

Between 2004 and 2011, Gowda and Kheny engaged in a fierce legal battle. Allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged, and a Bengaluru civil court in 2021 imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on Gowda for making derogatory remarks against the NICE in a television interview in 2011 and also restricted him from speaking against the project. The order, however, was stayed by the Karnataka High Court.

In 2006, Gowda's son H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is currently minister of Heavy Industries in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, became the Chief Minister and got his cabinet to decide to scrap the agreement and take over the project. However, the attempt did not proceed due to a lack of political support.

Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project remains incomplete for nearly thirty years. (ETV Bharat)

The project is in the news yet again for the wrong reasons. Last month, the Karnataka High Court rapped the project proponent NICE and the state government for colluding to "allow the plundering of state resources."

"It appears that this BMIC project may be one of the biggest scams in Karnataka. It has only benefited its proponents astronomically at the expense of landowners and the general public interest. This is a fit case where an independent assessment and investigation should be carried out by a special team of experts, conducting a forensic audit of its accounts for fraud and other criminal acts of commission and omission," a divisional bench of the High Court said on July 29 while dismissing NICE's petition challenging the single-judge bench's verdict that reversed the acquisition of some project land citing "inordinate delay."

The court also described the state government as an "accomplice" in this scam. The single-judge bench's observations were even more damning. "The project, which should have decongested and de-clogged the city by building roads and townships, has clogged the high courts and other courts," it said.

Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project remains incomplete for nearly thirty years. (ETV Bharat)

The observations, which came in connection with a batch of 92 petitions filed by farmers whose land was acquired 20 years ago and have not received any compensation, highlight that how an infrastructure project that was started 30 years ago as one of India's "biggest and most futuristic projects" of the time has remained mired in controversies.

Signed in 1997, the BMIC project involved constructing a 111km six-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, a 41km peripheral road around Bengaluru's southern periphery, and a 9.8 km long link road connecting Bengaluru city to the expressway. The project also envisioned constructing five townships along the expressway to decongest Bengaluru city. However, only the 41 km peripheral road has been built in these years.

Like the 92 farmers who filed the petitions, hundreds of others have suffered due to the project. Aslam alias Sayyed Sultan Ahmed of Varahasandra village in Kengeri hobli has been fighting for over 20 years to get back his 10 acres and 17 guntas of land, situated one kilometre from the proposed expressway. He claims his land is part of the 559 acres of excess land of the project.