ETV Bharat / state

Bilaspur–Nellai Express Derails In Keralam; Six Train Services Cancelled In Tamil Nadu

A landslide deposited a large quantity of soil on the railway tracks between Neyyattinkara and Parassala, close to the Kanyakumari district border. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanyakumari: Rail traffic between Tamil Nadu and Keralam was severely disrupted on Thursday after the locomotive of the Bilaspur–Tirunelveli Express struck soil deposited on the tracks by a landslide near Parassala in Keralam, close to the Kanyakumari district border.

The incident occurred at around 2 AM following heavy rainfall in the border areas. A landslide deposited a large quantity of soil on the railway tracks between Neyyattinkara and Parassala, and the passing express train struck the debris, causing four wheels of its locomotive to derail.

A major accident was averted after the loco pilot promptly stopped the train. No casualties or passenger injuries were reported. Railway officials from the Thiruvananthapuram division rushed to the spot to oversee restoration work and recover the derailed locomotive. Six passenger train services operating between Tamil Nadu and Kerala were cancelled on Thursday following the incident. The affected services are: Train No. 56306, Thiruvananthapuram North–Nagercoil Junction Passenger, scheduled to depart at 6.30 AM. Train No. 56309, Nagercoil Junction–Thiruvananthapuram North Passenger, scheduled to depart at 6.20 PM. Train No. 56102, Nagercoil Junction–Kollam Junction Passenger, scheduled to depart at 6.25 AM. Train No. 56101, Kollam Junction–Nagercoil Junction Passenger, scheduled to depart at 3.35 PM. Train No. 56305, Nagercoil Junction–Thiruvananthapuram North Passenger, scheduled to depart at 7.55 AM. Train No. 56310, Thiruvananthapuram North–Nagercoil Junction Passenger, scheduled to depart at 1.25 PM. Express Trains Delayed And Short-Terminated Railway personnel team from the Thiruvananthapuram division restoring the track.. (ETV Bharat) Several express services were also affected, with trains held at different stations across the region. The Guruvayur Express, travelling towards Chennai via Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Madurai, was held at Thiruvananthapuram Central for more than two hours. The Ananthapuri Express from Chennai towards Kanyakumari was detained at Melappalayam railway station in Tirunelveli district, while the Madurai–Punalur train was held at Panagudi. The Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram Amrit Bharat Express, which departed Chennai at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, was stopped at Nanguneri and short-terminated at Nagercoil. The return service, the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express scheduled to depart at 10.30 am on Thursday, instead commenced its journey from Nagercoil at 11.47 am. The Kanyakumari–Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express was also delayed. Train No. 16650, scheduled to depart Kanyakumari at 3.45 am, left at 7 am, a delay of three hours and 15 minutes.