Bilaspur Consumer Commission Orders Insurer To Pay Rs 1 Crore With Interest For Wrongful Claim Rejection

Bilaspur: In a significant ruling, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bilaspur, has held an insurance company guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to pay the full insured amount along with interest to the consumer.

The case relates to Bilaspur resident Kaushal Prasad Kaushik, who had purchased a life insurance policy in the name of his wife, the late Shail Kaushik. The policy, which came into effect on May 27, 2020, carried an annual premium of Rs 10 lakh, which was paid regularly.

Before issuing the policy, the insurance company conducted a medical examination of the insured woman and declared her to be in good health. However, on September 21, 2020, Shail Kaushik tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. She died during treatment on October 11, 2020.

After his wife’s death, Kaushal Prasad Kaushik submitted a death claim to the insurance company along with all required documents. The insurer rejected the claim, alleging that the insured had concealed pre-existing illnesses while purchasing the policy. The company claimed she was suffering from ailments such as heart disease and diabetes prior to taking the insurance.