Bilaspur Custodial Death: CBI Team Questions Central Jail Officials Over Shravan Suryavanshi's Death
Suryavanshi's family sought an impartial investigation into his death in police custody and approached the Supreme Court.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Central Bureau of Investigation has begun its probe into the custodial death of 34-year-old Shravan Suryavanshi in Bilaspur. A three-member CBI team reached Central Jail, Bilaspur, on Friday and started its inquiry into the allegations against the police.
The Supreme Court recently passed a significant order in connection with Shravan Suryavanshi's death in police custody. The court transferred the investigation to the CBI and directed the Chhattisgarh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the deceased's family.
The Supreme Court said that any officials found responsible for custodial violence should face action in accordance with the law.
Death In Custody In 2024
The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate the circumstances surrounding Shravan Suryavanshi's death and also examine why state authorities failed to take timely and appropriate action despite a judicial inquiry finding that he had suffered a head injury.
The case relates to the Sipat police station area of Bilaspur district. Police took Shravan Suryavanshi into custody on January 18, 2024, on allegations of possessing illicit mahua liquor. He died in hospital three days later, on January 21.
Police alleged that Shravan had kept liquor worth around Rs 1,200 for sale in front of his grocery shop.
Following his death, the jail superintendent wrote to the Sessions Judge on January 22, 2024, seeking a judicial inquiry. A magistrate subsequently conducted the inquiry and submitted the report in July 2024. The report stated that the cause of death was an injury to the head caused by a heavy object.
Shravan's wife and two daughters approached the Chhattisgarh High Court through their lawyer Rajiv Dubey, seeking an impartial investigation and Rs 50 lakh in compensation. The Bilaspur High Court ordered Rs 1 lakh in compensation but did not direct registration of an FIR or an independent investigation.
The family then approached the Supreme Court through advocate Rajiv Dubey. During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the Rs 1 lakh compensation was extremely low considering the seriousness of the matter.
The Supreme Court was also informed that an FIR was registered on July 30, 2026, nearly two-and-a-half years after Shravan Suryavanshi's death.
The court questioned the state police over the delay and directed the CBI to register a regular criminal case and conduct the investigation, with a senior officer placed in charge.
The probe will also determine who was responsible for the alleged custodial violence and why action was delayed despite the judicial inquiry report.
DGP Explains Delay In FIR
During the previous hearing, the DGP's side explained that the FIR was delayed because the police department had not received the judicial inquiry report.
The Supreme Court questioned this explanation, pointing out that the report had already been submitted along with the state's affidavit before the High Court.
The DGP's side had also argued that the report did not disclose any cognisable offence. The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the state's handling of the matter and entrusted the CBI with the investigation to ensure an impartial probe.
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