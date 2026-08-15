ETV Bharat / state

Bilaspur Custodial Death: CBI Team Questions Central Jail Officials Over Shravan Suryavanshi's Death

A Central Bureau of Investigation team arrived at Bilaspur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh on August 15, 2026, to investigate the 2024 custodial death case of 34-year-old Shravan Suryavanshi, ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: The Central Bureau of Investigation has begun its probe into the custodial death of 34-year-old Shravan Suryavanshi in Bilaspur. A three-member CBI team reached Central Jail, Bilaspur, on Friday and started its inquiry into the allegations against the police.

The Supreme Court recently passed a significant order in connection with Shravan Suryavanshi's death in police custody. The court transferred the investigation to the CBI and directed the Chhattisgarh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the deceased's family.

The Supreme Court said that any officials found responsible for custodial violence should face action in accordance with the law.

Death In Custody In 2024

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate the circumstances surrounding Shravan Suryavanshi's death and also examine why state authorities failed to take timely and appropriate action despite a judicial inquiry finding that he had suffered a head injury.

The case relates to the Sipat police station area of Bilaspur district. Police took Shravan Suryavanshi into custody on January 18, 2024, on allegations of possessing illicit mahua liquor. He died in hospital three days later, on January 21.

Police alleged that Shravan had kept liquor worth around Rs 1,200 for sale in front of his grocery shop.

Following his death, the jail superintendent wrote to the Sessions Judge on January 22, 2024, seeking a judicial inquiry. A magistrate subsequently conducted the inquiry and submitted the report in July 2024. The report stated that the cause of death was an injury to the head caused by a heavy object.

Shravan's wife and two daughters approached the Chhattisgarh High Court through their lawyer Rajiv Dubey, seeking an impartial investigation and Rs 50 lakh in compensation. The Bilaspur High Court ordered Rs 1 lakh in compensation but did not direct registration of an FIR or an independent investigation.