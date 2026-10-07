ETV Bharat / state

From Vadnagar To Kashi, 22 Bikers Complete 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' To Mark Modi’s 25 Years Of Public Life

Varanasi: The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' — launched by the BJP to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service to the people — on Wednesday arrived in Kashi from Vadnagar.

When the 22 bikers reached the city after covering 22,000 km, they were welcomed amidst the beats of “dhol”, “nagada”, and “damru” drums. People applied “tilak” on their foreheads.

The bikers described the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign as a rewarding experience that allowed them to connect with the masses; they visited various regions, interacted with people, and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and pledges to them.

Expressing their pride and happiness, they noted that travelling from the Prime Minister's birthplace to Kashi — his “karmabhumi” (land of action) — has been a momentous experience. They visited the Baba Vishwanath temple and were overwhelmed by the love and warmth they received here.

The residents of Kashi welcomed these bikers and were equally jubilant. A Kashi resident remarked, "Whenever a guest visits Kashi, we welcome them in the traditional manner by applying 'tilak'. This is no ordinary 'tilak'; it is a 'Vijay Tilak' symbolising that Chief Minister Yogi will become Chief Minister again in 2027 and Prime Minister Modi will return to lead the nation again in 2029. We are overjoyed."

A special programme was organised by 'Namami Gange' at the Samne Ghat in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency, to mark the completion of 25 years of his public life and governance. As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' the organisation performed the “Aarti” of Mother Ganga, offered special prayers for the Prime Minister's good health and longevity, and performed an “Abhishek” (ritual bathing) of the river with milk.