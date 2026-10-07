From Vadnagar To Kashi, 22 Bikers Complete 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' To Mark Modi’s 25 Years Of Public Life
Bikers described 'Seva Sankalp' campaign as a rewarding experience that allowed them to connect with the masses; they visited various regions and interacted with people.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Varanasi: The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' — launched by the BJP to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and service to the people — on Wednesday arrived in Kashi from Vadnagar.
When the 22 bikers reached the city after covering 22,000 km, they were welcomed amidst the beats of “dhol”, “nagada”, and “damru” drums. People applied “tilak” on their foreheads.
The bikers described the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign as a rewarding experience that allowed them to connect with the masses; they visited various regions, interacted with people, and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and pledges to them.
Expressing their pride and happiness, they noted that travelling from the Prime Minister's birthplace to Kashi — his “karmabhumi” (land of action) — has been a momentous experience. They visited the Baba Vishwanath temple and were overwhelmed by the love and warmth they received here.
The residents of Kashi welcomed these bikers and were equally jubilant. A Kashi resident remarked, "Whenever a guest visits Kashi, we welcome them in the traditional manner by applying 'tilak'. This is no ordinary 'tilak'; it is a 'Vijay Tilak' symbolising that Chief Minister Yogi will become Chief Minister again in 2027 and Prime Minister Modi will return to lead the nation again in 2029. We are overjoyed."
A special programme was organised by 'Namami Gange' at the Samne Ghat in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency, to mark the completion of 25 years of his public life and governance. As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' the organisation performed the “Aarti” of Mother Ganga, offered special prayers for the Prime Minister's good health and longevity, and performed an “Abhishek” (ritual bathing) of the river with milk.
Blessings were sought from Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga for the foundation of India's future and for the continued success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's illustrious tenure, which marks 25 years of public service and national welfare. Modi considers the residents of his constituency as his own family.
For this very reason, the people of Kashi also regard their MP as a member of their own family. Under the coordination of Rajesh Shukla, convener of 'Namami Gange Kashi Kshetra' and the Municipal Corporation's cleanliness brand ambassador, a tribute was paid to PM Modi's 25 years of service. Participants, carrying the national flag (Tiranga) and portraits of the Prime Minister, honoured his contributions amidst the chanting of mantras, in keeping with the religious and spiritual traditions of Kashi.
By cleaning the banks of the Ganga, an appeal was made for the public to join PM Modi's call to make cleanliness an integral part of one's way of life. 'Ganga Sevak' Shukla said that Prime Minister Modi's 25-year journey in public life — spanning his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his tenure as the Prime Minister of India — has been dedicated to good governance, development, national security, and public welfare.
Shukla said the key achievements of this 25-year tenure include the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, the promotion of digital payments, Swachh Bharat Mission, the abrogation of Article 370, the law against Triple Talaq, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and a strong stance on national security (including the successful execution of surgical strikes and air strikes against terrorism).
Other milestones include cultural resurgence, the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, global leadership, the initiation of International Yoga Day, becoming the voice of the Global South, and strengthening India's diplomatic and economic standing on the international stage.
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