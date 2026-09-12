ETV Bharat / state

Bike Taxi Driver Flees After Stealing Passenger's Mobile Phone That Was Being Charged; Demands Money

Bengaluru: An app-based bike taxi driver deceived a passenger and stole his mobile phone. The incident occurred on September 6 The incident near the Indian Oil petrol bunk in Madiwala within the limits of the Madiwala police station in Bengaluru.

The rider, identified as Ashutosh Kumar, tricked the passenger into getting off the scooter under the pretext of checking the tire pressure. He stole a smartphone worth ₹50,000 and fled the scene.

Police said that a case has been registered at the Madiwala station based on a complaint filed by the victim Trideep Debnath.

Trideep Debnath had booked a bike taxi to travel from Narayanappa Garden 4th Cross to Marathahalli around 5:50 AM on September 6. Although the app displayed a different vehicle registration number, Ashutosh Kumar arrived on a white scooter and picked up the passenger. During the ride, realising his mobile battery was low, Debnath obtained the driver's permission to charge his phone on the scooter, police said.

After traveling some distance, upon reaching the Indian Oil petrol bunk on Hosur Main Road, Ashutosh Kumar, claimed he needed to check the air pressure in the scooter's tire. Believing this, Trideep stepped out of the vehicle.