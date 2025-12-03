ETV Bharat / state

Jalaun: Three Teenagers Killed As Bike Rams Into Electric Pole Amid Dense Fog

Jalaun: In a tragic incident, three teenagers were killed after the bike they were riding crashed into an electric pole in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun, officials said on Wednesday. With fog increasing across the state, road accidents have also risen. The accident took place late Tuesday night in the Kotwali area, where three teenagers were returning from a community feast.

Two of them died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college. All three were residents of Hathna Buzurg village, and aged between 14 to 17.

According to eyewitnesses, all three had serious head injuries and were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police (SP) Durgesh Kumar rushed to the mortuary. Both officials met with the families of the deceased, expressed their condolences, and assured them of all possible assistance.