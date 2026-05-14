ETV Bharat / state

Bikaner Student Tanya Sawansukha Becomes CBSE Class 12 All India Topper With 99.80%

Bikaner: Tanya Sawansukha from Rajasthan’s Bikaner has become the All India topper in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. She has scored 499 out of 500 marks, making it 99.80 per cent. Tanya credited her success to hard work, discipline, and focused studies.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tanya said she stayed away from social media to devote her complete attention to studies. She said that proper time management for each subject was helpful, and she followed it with discipline. Tanya shared that she chose her subjects based on her interests and received full support from her family.

"My parents never pressured me about studies. In fact, they motivated me at every step to have confidence," she said, adding that this supportive environment helped her study without stress.

Tanya said she will now focus on preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to secure admission in a reputed institution for higher education.