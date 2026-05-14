Bikaner Student Tanya Sawansukha Becomes CBSE Class 12 All India Topper With 99.80%
She said that proper time management for each subject was helpful, and she followed it with discipline.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Bikaner: Tanya Sawansukha from Rajasthan’s Bikaner has become the All India topper in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. She has scored 499 out of 500 marks, making it 99.80 per cent. Tanya credited her success to hard work, discipline, and focused studies.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tanya said she stayed away from social media to devote her complete attention to studies. She said that proper time management for each subject was helpful, and she followed it with discipline. Tanya shared that she chose her subjects based on her interests and received full support from her family.
"My parents never pressured me about studies. In fact, they motivated me at every step to have confidence," she said, adding that this supportive environment helped her study without stress.
Tanya said she will now focus on preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to secure admission in a reputed institution for higher education.
She said that she has not yet decided what she would want to do in future, but wants to contribute to society and public welfare, especially for the underprivileged.
At a time when many students are rushing towards careers in medicine and engineering, Tanya was also asked about choosing Arts subjects.
"I selected subjects according to my interests. Your subject stream does not matter as much as having a clear goal. Whatever subject you choose, you should have a defined objective and work consistently towards it." Tanya’s father Tarun and mother Vinita said they feel proud of their daughter.
“We never had to push her to study. She has always given us more than we expected from her,” they said, adding that they would continue supporting her decisions and future aspirations at every stage.
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