Bikaner Ptotestors Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike To Protest Against Khejri Tree Felling By Solar Companies
The protesters stated that they would only end their protest if the government enacts a strict law against the felling of Khejri and other trees.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:17 AM IST
Bikaner: The locals in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Tuesday launched an indefinite hunger strike and mass protest to protest against the felling of Khejri trees by solar companies. As many as 363 people, led by religious leaders, sat on a hunger strike. A large number of women also participated in the protest meeting.
The protesters stated that they would only end their protest if the government enacts a strict law against the felling of Khejri and other trees. The hunger strike was planned at the behest of Mahant Sachchidanand Maharaj of Lalasar Sathri.
The Mahant said that stopping the felling of Khejri trees may appear a small incident for the government, but it is a sensitive issue for his group. “The government should consider the demands of the common people. A strict law to stop the felling of trees should be introduced in the Legislative Assembly as soon as possible,” he said.
Sachchidanand Maharaj also said that the government should issue an order to stop the felling of trees until the law is enacted. “If the government gives a written assurance that it will issue an order to stop the felling of trees and introduce a law in the Assembly during this session, we might consider postponing the indefinite hunger strike. Our mass protest would only end after the law is passed,” the Mahant added.
A meeting was held at the Polytechnic College the previous day. Following this, people marched to the Collectorate Office late on Monday night to begin the mass protest. The mass protest officially began on Tuesday. Nirmala Bishnoi, who participated in the protest, said she has come here to sit on the hunger strike after fulfilling her family responsibilities. “The solar plant companies are tampering with nature. We have been forced to sit on this hunger strike. Environmental protection is everyone's responsibility. The government should consider this and stop the felling of trees,” Bishnoi said.