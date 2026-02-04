ETV Bharat / state

Bikaner Ptotestors Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike To Protest Against Khejri Tree Felling By Solar Companies

Bikaner: The locals in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Tuesday launched an indefinite hunger strike and mass protest to protest against the felling of Khejri trees by solar companies. As many as 363 people, led by religious leaders, sat on a hunger strike. A large number of women also participated in the protest meeting.

The protesters stated that they would only end their protest if the government enacts a strict law against the felling of Khejri and other trees. The hunger strike was planned at the behest of Mahant Sachchidanand Maharaj of Lalasar Sathri.

The Mahant said that stopping the felling of Khejri trees may appear a small incident for the government, but it is a sensitive issue for his group. “The government should consider the demands of the common people. A strict law to stop the felling of trees should be introduced in the Legislative Assembly as soon as possible,” he said.