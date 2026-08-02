ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Cross-Border Drone Smuggling Network; Heroin, Pistols Seized In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Rajasthan police on Sunday busted an alleged cross-border drone smuggling network operating along the India-Pakistan border, seizing 10 kg of heroin, 11 pistols, a large quantity of live ammunition and a drone. One suspect has been detained in connection with the case, police said.

According to Bikaner Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa, the seizure was made during a search operation launched by Khajuwala police following intelligence inputs about suspicious activity near the international border. Police suspect the consignment was dropped by a drone from across the border and was meant to be collected by a local network for further distribution.

The detained suspect, identified as Virendra Singh, resident of Pali district, is being questioned by the police to ascertain his alleged links, the intended recipients of the consignment and others involved in the network. Police are also examining his mobile phone, call records, financial transactions and other digital evidence.