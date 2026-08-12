'Mile High Reward': Students Taken On Their First Ever Flight For Performing Well Academically In Rajasthan's Bikaner
During the trip, school staff representative Suman Devi accompanied the students, encouraging and guiding them throughout the journey, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Bikaner: Two students from Rajasthan's Bikaner who scored over 90 per cent in their Class XII Board exams took to the skies in what the school's administration termed as an unique initiative to encourage others to do well academically.
Priyanka and Kavita, from Government Higher Secondary School at Khajuwala in Bikaner, took their life's first ever flight at Jaipur airport and the joy was palpable on their faces.
School principal Manoj Kumar Atal said the school administration had already made a commitment to foster interest in studies and a spirit of healthy competition among students. "As part of the commitment, it was decided that any student who scored over 90 per cent would be specially rewarded. Keeping the promise, Priyanka and Kavita were given the opportunity to travel by air. The school believes that instead of limiting children's hard work to mere praise, they should be given experiences that serve as lasting inspiration in their lives," Manoj said.
This air travel was a special and memorable experience for Priyanka and Kavita. From arriving at Jaipur Airport to boarding the aircraft and taking off, both students remained filled with curiosity and excitement. They described their first flight experience as the most rewarding outcome of their hard work.
During the trip, school staff representative Suman Devi accompanied the students, encouraging and guiding them throughout the journey. The school staff jointly covered the entire cost of the students' trip.
The unique initiative by the school administration has been wholeheartedly appreciated by the students' families and villagers. The opportunity afforded to rural girls is considered a matter of pride for the entire region. Priyanka and Kavita's air travel has now become an example for other students. The school is now planning to share the students' experiences with others, so that others can also be inspired.
Manoj said there is no shortage of talent in rural areas. "The only need is to provide students with the right encouragement and opportunities commensurate with their hard work. The school administration's goal is not to limit students to a textbook curriculum, but to strengthen their self-confidence by engaging them in new experiences. The decision to offer air travel to meritorious students is part of this visionary approach," he said.
Through the unique initiative, the school has combined education with encouragement and practical experience to give rural talent new wings to pursue and dream big. The school administration is hopeful that the historic step will inspire other students to further their studies with the goal of achieving 90 percent or more, further improving the level of education in the region.
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