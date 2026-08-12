ETV Bharat / state

'Mile High Reward': Students Taken On Their First Ever Flight For Performing Well Academically In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Two students from Rajasthan's Bikaner who scored over 90 per cent in their Class XII Board exams took to the skies in what the school's administration termed as an unique initiative to encourage others to do well academically.

Priyanka and Kavita, from Government Higher Secondary School at Khajuwala in Bikaner, took their life's first ever flight at Jaipur airport and the joy was palpable on their faces.

School principal Manoj Kumar Atal said the school administration had already made a commitment to foster interest in studies and a spirit of healthy competition among students. "As part of the commitment, it was decided that any student who scored over 90 per cent would be specially rewarded. Keeping the promise, Priyanka and Kavita were given the opportunity to travel by air. The school believes that instead of limiting children's hard work to mere praise, they should be given experiences that serve as lasting inspiration in their lives," Manoj said.

This air travel was a special and memorable experience for Priyanka and Kavita. From arriving at Jaipur Airport to boarding the aircraft and taking off, both students remained filled with curiosity and excitement. They described their first flight experience as the most rewarding outcome of their hard work.