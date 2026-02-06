ETV Bharat / state

Bikaner: Hunger Strike Over Khejri Tree Cutting Ends, Protest to Continue Until Law Is Enacted

Bikaner: The hunger strike being held as part of the protest against the cutting of Khejri trees in Bikaner has ended, but the sit-in protest (mahapadav) will continue until a strong law is enacted. The decision to end the indefinite hunger strike was taken unanimously late at night, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced in the Assembly that a law would be introduced on the issue.

Subhash Bishnoi, associated with the movement, said the protesters hope the government will soon bring a strict and effective law. He added that the group has repeatedly submitted memorandums demanding a punishment of three years in jail and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for cutting a single Khejri tree. They have also demanded accountability of revenue officials, the district collector, and the superintendent of police in such cases.

He said the protest will continue, and the mahapadav will only be lifted after the law is officially passed. However, if the government issues an order banning Khejri tree cutting in Rajasthan before that, further discussions with the committee may take place.