Rs 51 Lakh Looted From Bank Cash Van In Rajasthan's Bikaner
Four assailants, in camper vehicle, first blocked the cash van and then, at gunpoint, overpowered those in it. They then fled with ta cash box.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Bikaner: Miscreants on Wednesday robbed a bank cash van at gunpoint and fled with Rs 51 lakh in cash at Nokha in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.
The incident occurred near Sadhuna village under Panchu police station where the unidentified assailants looted the cash box at gunpoint.
Additional Superintendent of Police BL Meena stated that the incident occurred on the road between Sadhuna and Saruda villages. "Four assailants, in a camper vehicle, first blocked the cash van and then, at gunpoint, overpowered those in it. They then fled the scene with the cash box. The entire incident occurred within minutes," he said.
Meena said on being informed of the incident, Superintendent of Police Jarnail Singh rushed to the spot with a police team and inspected it. Police have begun questioning the cash van's occupants and are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Blockades are being set up on major roads in the district to check suspicious vehicles, he said.
Meena stated prima facie, the security arrangements of the company managing and operating the cash van appear to be inadequate. "Police are also investigating whether the criminals had prior knowledge of the cash van's movement and the cash it contained. The case is being investigated and special teams have been formed to identify and locate the suspects," he said.
This is the first major daylight robbery of lakhs of rupees from a bank cash van in Nokha area. While the incident has raised concerns in the area, police assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon.
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