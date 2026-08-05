ETV Bharat / state

Rs 51 Lakh Looted From Bank Cash Van In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Miscreants on Wednesday robbed a bank cash van at gunpoint and fled with Rs 51 lakh in cash at Nokha in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

The incident occurred near Sadhuna village under Panchu police station where the unidentified assailants looted the cash box at gunpoint.

Additional Superintendent of Police BL Meena stated that the incident occurred on the road between Sadhuna and Saruda villages. "Four assailants, in a camper vehicle, first blocked the cash van and then, at gunpoint, overpowered those in it. They then fled the scene with the cash box. The entire incident occurred within minutes," he said.