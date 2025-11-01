ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway: Committee Formed By PM Modi To Hold Discussions With Protesters

Kullu: The controversy around the construction of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway in Kullu district continues unabated.

It all started with public protests followed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s clarifications from various departments. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the matter and formed a three-member committee headed by BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda to take a decision on construction of the ropeway.

Members of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samiti will hold discussions with the committee in New Delhi on November 3.

Former MP Maheshwar Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway construction issue. He He has formed a three-member committee headed by BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. I have been invited for talks with the committee on November 3. The members of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samity will present their views in support of the divine message before the committee."

Singh said, "The Bijli Mahadev Sangharsh Samiti, which has been opposing the project to connect the famous temple with a ropeway." He said the Samiti had previously requested an appointment with Nadda. "Since he was busy with the Bihar elections, now the members of the Samiti will meet him and the others on November 3," he added.