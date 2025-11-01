Himachal Pradesh's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway: Committee Formed By PM Modi To Hold Discussions With Protesters
The committee headed by Union Health Minister JP Nadda will meet members of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samiti on November 3.
Kullu: The controversy around the construction of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway in Kullu district continues unabated.
It all started with public protests followed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s clarifications from various departments. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the matter and formed a three-member committee headed by BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda to take a decision on construction of the ropeway.
Members of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samiti will hold discussions with the committee in New Delhi on November 3.
Former MP Maheshwar Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway construction issue. He He has formed a three-member committee headed by BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. I have been invited for talks with the committee on November 3. The members of Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samity will present their views in support of the divine message before the committee."
Singh said, "The Bijli Mahadev Sangharsh Samiti, which has been opposing the project to connect the famous temple with a ropeway." He said the Samiti had previously requested an appointment with Nadda. "Since he was busy with the Bihar elections, now the members of the Samiti will meet him and the others on November 3," he added.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Himachal Pradesh government, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Logistics Management Limited, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Forest Department, the State Pollution Control Board, and the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu and asked them to file their replies before the hearing on November 25. The NGT is acting on a petition filed by local resident Nachiketa Sharma.
The Bijli Mahadev Temple is approximately 14 km away from Kullu. To reach the temple, devotees have to trek three km on foot. The route through the forest is difficult and inaccessible. The ropeway project was announced to facilitate the journey. The ropeway from Mohal to the Bijli Mahadev Temple will be 2.33 kilometers long, with two spans.
Tourists will be able to reach Bijli Mahadev in 10 minutes via the ropeway, whereas by road, they have to travel approximately 15 km from the district headquarters of Kullu and then cover 1.5 km on foot.
The ropeway is estimated to cost Rs 274 crore. Over 200 trees will need to be felled for the ropeway's construction, of which approximately 80 have already been cut. Locals have been protesting against the project.
