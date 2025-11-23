ETV Bharat / state

Secuirty Forces Set Up New Security Camp In Bijapur's Naxal-Hit Tadpala

Bijapur: In a major push to restore peace and speed up development, a new security camp has been set up in the Tadpala area of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, one of the most Naxal-affected zones under the Usur police station limits. Locals, long deprived of basic facilities like roads, water supply, healthcare, and communication, are expected to benefit from the establishment of the camp.

On November 4, 2025, a new police camp was established on Karregutta hill with the help of joint teams of the District Police Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 205-210, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 196. Officials say that the establishment of the new security and public convenience camp will provide better health facilities to the people in the area.

Authorities said the camp will serve as a crucial public convenience hub, reopening closed schools, improving healthcare services, and laying the foundation for new educational institutions.

The process to establish the camp began on November 1, 2025, as part of the anti-Maoist operation. On November 3, security forces entered the area for the first time and selected a safe location for the camp. The soldiers began building the camp here, overcoming inaccessible mountains and difficult paths.

Karregutta is a mountain where Maoists have planted bombs at numerous locations. All routes leading to the mountain have been ambushed. The soldiers reported that the camp was established within 24 hours. Officials emphasised that all safety protocols were followed during the construction.