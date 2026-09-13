ETV Bharat / state

Bijapur School Students Accuse Teacher Of Harassing Them For Two Years, CM Vishnu Deo Sai Orders Probe

Bijapur: Seven students of Eklavya Residential School in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have accused a teacher of harassing them since 2024. They alleged they had previously attempted to raise the issue at the school level, but their complaints were ignored.

After this, their parents approached the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, demanding strict action against the accused. Parents lodged a complaint against the teacher on September 7, accusing him of engaging in inappropriate behaviour towards the children. They urged the school management to take stern action, alleging that no action was taken despite an earlier complaint. The district administration has assured them of an investigation.

Devendra Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Tribal Welfare), said that allegations of harassment against a teacher at the Eklavya School have surfaced and an investigation is being conducted at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate level. Action will be taken in accordance with the rules based on the facts revealed during the investigation, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prioritising the safety of students in residential schools and hostels, has directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to review and ensure necessary security arrangements. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that no compromise regarding the safety and dignity of children will be tolerated. Immediate action must be ensured for any complaint related to abuse, harassment, or an unsafe environment, and the matter will be considered with utmost seriousness and sensitivity, he added.