Bijapur School Students Accuse Teacher Of Harassing Them For Two Years, CM Vishnu Deo Sai Orders Probe
CM Vishnu Deo Sai asks collector and SP to conduct an investigation and take action as per the law, reports Santosh Tiwari
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Bijapur: Seven students of Eklavya Residential School in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have accused a teacher of harassing them since 2024. They alleged they had previously attempted to raise the issue at the school level, but their complaints were ignored.
After this, their parents approached the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, demanding strict action against the accused. Parents lodged a complaint against the teacher on September 7, accusing him of engaging in inappropriate behaviour towards the children. They urged the school management to take stern action, alleging that no action was taken despite an earlier complaint. The district administration has assured them of an investigation.
Devendra Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Tribal Welfare), said that allegations of harassment against a teacher at the Eklavya School have surfaced and an investigation is being conducted at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate level. Action will be taken in accordance with the rules based on the facts revealed during the investigation, he said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prioritising the safety of students in residential schools and hostels, has directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to review and ensure necessary security arrangements. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that no compromise regarding the safety and dignity of children will be tolerated. Immediate action must be ensured for any complaint related to abuse, harassment, or an unsafe environment, and the matter will be considered with utmost seriousness and sensitivity, he added.
"Residential schools and hostels are not merely places of study for children; they are akin to home. Parents entrust these institutions with their children. Safeguarding their trust is the responsibility of the administration and every official and employee associated with the institution. A safe, fear-free, and dignified environment for children must be ensured under all circumstances," Sai added.
Taking cognizance of reports regarding alleged misconduct towards students at the Eklavya Residential School in Bijapur, Sai has directed District Collector Vishwadeep and the Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough investigation and take action in accordance with the law. The CM said that action should be taken without delay based on the facts revealed during the investigation. If any negligence in duty, or an attempt to ignore or suppress a complaint, is found at any level, accountability must be fixed for those responsible.
Sai directed all districts to exercise extreme vigilance and ensure regular inspections of girls' hostels, ashrams, and residential schools operating within the district. Collectors must ensure strict adherence to prescribed safety arrangements and protocols in these institutions. The CM instructed officials that the system for handling complaints related to children should not be limited to merely taking action after a complaint is received; instead, mechanisms should be developed to identify and prevent such situations beforehand through regular inspections, continuous dialogue, and effective monitoring.
The Chief Minister said that school and hostel management must be clearly informed that any form of apathy regarding children's safety will be viewed seriously. He has directed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure that upon receiving any complaint regarding the mistreatment, harassment, or intimidation of girls, the concerned departments and police administration take immediate, action and if necessary, counselling and other essential support should also be provided to the affected students.
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