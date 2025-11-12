ETV Bharat / state

Bijapur Encounter: Bodies Of Six Maoists Killed in Tuesday Gunfight Brought To District Headquarters

Bijapur/Bastar: Security forces in Chhattisgarh intensified anti-Naxal operations, achieving a major success with the killing of six Maoists during a fierce encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district on Tuesday. Their bodies were brought to the district headquarters on Wednesday, November 12.

According to Bijapur police, the encounter began early on November 11 and continued for several hours. The joint operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the COBRA battalion.

Acting on specific intelligence that a large group of hardcore Maoists had gathered for a meeting deep inside the forest, security forces launched a coordinated strike.

After surrounding the area, the personnel called on the Maoists to surrender. However, the insurgents opened fire, triggering a prolonged gun battle.

Six Maoists were killed on the spot, while several others are suspected to have escaped with injuries. Police are working to identify the slain cadres and have launched an extensive search operation in and around the encounter site. Additional personnel have been deployed to ensure the area is fully secured.