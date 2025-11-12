Bijapur Encounter: Bodies Of Six Maoists Killed in Tuesday Gunfight Brought To District Headquarters
Security forces killed six Maoists in Bijapur’s National Park area after a prolonged gun battle; police brought their bodies to headquarters.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Bijapur/Bastar: Security forces in Chhattisgarh intensified anti-Naxal operations, achieving a major success with the killing of six Maoists during a fierce encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district on Tuesday. Their bodies were brought to the district headquarters on Wednesday, November 12.
According to Bijapur police, the encounter began early on November 11 and continued for several hours. The joint operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the COBRA battalion.
Acting on specific intelligence that a large group of hardcore Maoists had gathered for a meeting deep inside the forest, security forces launched a coordinated strike.
After surrounding the area, the personnel called on the Maoists to surrender. However, the insurgents opened fire, triggering a prolonged gun battle.
Six Maoists were killed on the spot, while several others are suspected to have escaped with injuries. Police are working to identify the slain cadres and have launched an extensive search operation in and around the encounter site. Additional personnel have been deployed to ensure the area is fully secured.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police described the encounter as a significant achievement that would dent Maoist morale, marking a major setback to the insurgent group.
Two encounters were reported in the region on the same day, one in the National Park area and another in the forests near Tarlaguda and Annaram, where troops captured an injured Maoist who is currently undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, Bastar Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign across the region has gained unprecedented momentum since 2024. Over the past two years, dozens of operations have been carried out, resulting in the deaths of several Maoists and a sharp rise in surrenders.
According to officials, the growing pressure from security operations has forced many cadres to abandon the movement. In October 2025 alone, 277 Maoists surrendered, while several others were arrested in separate actions.
The surge in surrenders has reportedly created unrest within the CPI (Maoist) organisation. In a recent internal letter, the group branded two former Politburo members, Venugopal, also known as Sonu, and Satish, also known as Rupesh, as “traitors” after they laid down their arms.
Responding to Maoist statements criticising surrendered leaders, Sundarraj reiterated that the administration welcomes those who wish to abandon the path of violence.
Officials said intensified operations and increased surrenders have weakened the Maoist presence in Bastar, once a core insurgency area. Security forces plan to maintain pressure with intelligence-led missions, community outreach, and continued efforts to dismantle the Maoist network in south Chhattisgarh.
