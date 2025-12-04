Bijapur Encounter: Bodies Of 6 More Naxalites Recovered; Toll Reaches 21
Bastar IG, Sunderraj P said that 12 bodies were recovered on Wednesday while six more were recovered during overnight search operation.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Bijapur: The bodies of six more Naxalites were recovered following an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur taking the Naxalite toll to 18, a top official said on Thursday. Three security forces personnel were also killed in the encounter, which broke out on the border of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur-Dantewada districts on Wednesday evening.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said that bodies of 12 Naxalites were recovered on Wednesday while six bodies were recovered from the encounter site during the overnight search operation. “A total of 18 Naxalite bodies have been recovered so far. Continuous searches are underway in the area,” Sundarraj P said. The IG was talking to reporters after paying homage to the three security forces personnel killed in the encounter.
The IG along with family members and top civil and security officials attended the wreath laying ceremony of the slain personnel—head constable Monu Vadadi, constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi—all residents of Bijapur district. Two more security forces personnel were injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur.
The encounter broke out on Wednesday during a joint search operation by the DRG, Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF in the Kotnar area on the Bijapur-Dantewada border based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites. Intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and Naxalites began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday with the gunfight raging in the evening.
The IG said the security forces personnel gave a befitting reply to the Naxalites. Security forces recovered a light machine gun, a single-loading rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, a 303 rifle, and other weapons and ammunition from the site of the encounter.
The IG said that one of the Naxalites killed on Wednesday has been identified as Modium Vella. Vella was active as the commander of Company No. 2 of the Maoist PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) and was involved in several attacks on security forces including the 2020 attack in Minpa, Sukma, in which 17 security personnel were killed. He was also involved in the 2021 attack in Tekalgudem, Bijapur, in which 22 security personnel were killed as per the IG.
