Bijapur Encounter: Bodies Of 6 More Naxalites Recovered; Toll Reaches 21

Bijapur: The bodies of six more Naxalites were recovered following an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur taking the Naxalite toll to 18, a top official said on Thursday. Three security forces personnel were also killed in the encounter, which broke out on the border of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur-Dantewada districts on Wednesday evening.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said that bodies of 12 Naxalites were recovered on Wednesday while six bodies were recovered from the encounter site during the overnight search operation. “A total of 18 Naxalite bodies have been recovered so far. Continuous searches are underway in the area,” Sundarraj P said. The IG was talking to reporters after paying homage to the three security forces personnel killed in the encounter.

The IG along with family members and top civil and security officials attended the wreath laying ceremony of the slain personnel—head constable Monu Vadadi, constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi—all residents of Bijapur district. Two more security forces personnel were injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur.