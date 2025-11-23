Seven Naxals Arrested In Separate Operations In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The Maoists were arrested from Kandaka-Japeli forest and Bhopalpatnam region of the district.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Bijapur: As part of the ongoing campaign against Maoists, security forces arrested seven Naxalites in separate operations from two different police station areas of Bijapur recently.
In the first operation, on November 21, after receiving information on Naxalite movement in the Kandaka-Japeli forest, a team of security forces comprising local police and 210 Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) cordoned off the area and arrested five active Naxalites.
The arrested Naxalites were identified as Kamalu Oyam, Mosala RPC Bhumkal Militia member; Laxman Ursa, Mosala RPC GRD Deputy Commander; Lekam Ayatu, Mosala RPC DAKMS member; Lachu Oyam, Mosala RPC Jantana Sarkar member and Pandru Ursa, Durdha RPC DAKMS member.
Tiffin bombs, Cardex wire, and other explosive materials were recovered from them, which were suspected to be used in a major incident.
In a second operation on the same day, Bhopalpatnam police stopped two suspicious youths during checking on Mattimarka Road. During the search, they recovered tiffin bombs, detonators, electric wires, and Cardex wire.
The accused are Mad Laxminarayan alias Made Laxmaiah, resident of Mattimarka and Laxman Chidem, resident of Mattimarka.
During interrogation, both admitted to being associates of the Maoist organization and that the explosives were being delivered through Naxalite supply channels.
These joint security operations, along with ongoing search and checking operations, have reduced Naxalite activities and strengthened local residents' confidence in security, said police.
Also Read
Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur