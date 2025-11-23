ETV Bharat / state

Seven Naxals Arrested In Separate Operations In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: As part of the ongoing campaign against Maoists, security forces arrested seven Naxalites in separate operations from two different police station areas of Bijapur recently.

In the first operation, on November 21, after receiving information on Naxalite movement in the Kandaka-Japeli forest, a team of security forces comprising local police and 210 Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) cordoned off the area and arrested five active Naxalites.

The arrested Naxalites were identified as Kamalu Oyam, Mosala RPC Bhumkal Militia member; Laxman Ursa, Mosala RPC GRD Deputy Commander; Lekam Ayatu, Mosala RPC DAKMS member; Lachu Oyam, Mosala RPC Jantana Sarkar member and Pandru Ursa, Durdha RPC DAKMS member.

Tiffin bombs, Cardex wire, and other explosive materials were recovered from them, which were suspected to be used in a major incident.