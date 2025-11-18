ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s Women-Centric Poll Plank Echoes In Uttarakhand, Congress Fears BJP Replay

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The recent Bihar Assembly election results have caused considerable concern among opposition politicians in Uttarakhand, who are closely analysing the voting patterns and strategies employed by the BJP-led NDA.

The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 provided to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (Chief Minister's Mahila Rozgar Yojana ) just before the elections was widely seen as the NDA's decisive trump card, ultimately securing their significant majority.

While this unfolded in Bihar, its political reverberations are now distinctly heard in Uttarakhand's political discourse. It is clear that the Bihar election result has influenced the politics of Uttarakhand to a great extent. The elections are still relatively far away in Uttarakhand but the political lines are being drawn.

In the days ahead, women and youth will be the central characters of the electoral politics of Uttarakhand. BJP led NDA’s formula for winning Bihar is being viewed by the Congress as a serious threat. The unexpected results from Bihar have created a stir through Uttarakhand politics, with the women's vote identified as a critical factor in the NDA's landslide victory. It is believed that women votes delivered a decisive edge, contributing significantly to the Grand Alliance's electoral defeat.

The impact of women's votes in the Bihar elections is now a dominant topic of discussion in Uttarakhand's political circles. The Bihar outcome has led to new political strategies involving women to be worked out. The recent "Taj Poshi" (coronation) programme for the state president of the Congress party is an example. Instead of focusing solely on organisational set up for the 2027 polls, the Bihar model has taken a centre stage.