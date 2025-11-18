Bihar’s Women-Centric Poll Plank Echoes In Uttarakhand, Congress Fears BJP Replay
The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 provided to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana just before polls was widely seen as NDA trump card.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The recent Bihar Assembly election results have caused considerable concern among opposition politicians in Uttarakhand, who are closely analysing the voting patterns and strategies employed by the BJP-led NDA.
The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 provided to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (Chief Minister's Mahila Rozgar Yojana ) just before the elections was widely seen as the NDA's decisive trump card, ultimately securing their significant majority.
While this unfolded in Bihar, its political reverberations are now distinctly heard in Uttarakhand's political discourse. It is clear that the Bihar election result has influenced the politics of Uttarakhand to a great extent. The elections are still relatively far away in Uttarakhand but the political lines are being drawn.
In the days ahead, women and youth will be the central characters of the electoral politics of Uttarakhand. BJP led NDA’s formula for winning Bihar is being viewed by the Congress as a serious threat. The unexpected results from Bihar have created a stir through Uttarakhand politics, with the women's vote identified as a critical factor in the NDA's landslide victory. It is believed that women votes delivered a decisive edge, contributing significantly to the Grand Alliance's electoral defeat.
The impact of women's votes in the Bihar elections is now a dominant topic of discussion in Uttarakhand's political circles. The Bihar outcome has led to new political strategies involving women to be worked out. The recent "Taj Poshi" (coronation) programme for the state president of the Congress party is an example. Instead of focusing solely on organisational set up for the 2027 polls, the Bihar model has taken a centre stage.
At the event, newly appointed Congress state president Ganesh Godyal openly voiced his apprehension. He expressed concern that the ruling BJP government in Uttarakhand might replicate the Bihar strategy by depositing Rs. 10,000 into women's accounts just before the upcoming state elections.
Godyal challenged the government's intentions, stating that if they are genuinely pro-women, they should not wait for the election cycle. He urged the government to begin depositing Rs. 10,000 per month into women's accounts immediately, rather than waiting for the time closer to an election.
The new state president of the Congress, Ganesh Godyal said that If BJP gives 50 thousand rupees to every woman according to the 5-year term, the Congress will welcome it. But if this comes as a promise of sending money to the women's bank accounts after the polls, it will be a doubtful promise.
Election data from Bihar shows that the voting percentage of women in the 2025 elections was more than 70%, which was about 5–7% higher than that of men. The women voters tilted the balance giving the NDA a clear majority. This is the reason why political parties in Uttarakhand are now considering women and youth as the turning point of this election.
However, BJP Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that Ganesh Godyal's statement is misleading. Congress has been raising the issue of EVM in every election, sometimes resorting to Vote Chori slogans. BJP will fight elections on development issues,” said Subodh Uniyal, cabinet minister of Uttarakhand.