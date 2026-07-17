Student From Bihar's Siwan Wins Rs 3 Crore Lincoln Scholarship To Study In the US
The information about Shreya Kaushik, who did her schooling from Delhi, was shared by Dexterity Global Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar on social media.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Patna: Eighteen-year-old Shreya Kaushik from Bihar's Siwan district has secured the prestigious Lincoln Scholarship at Centre College in the United States. The scholarship, valued at nearly Rs 3 crore and covers the full cost of her undergraduate education. This year, Shreya is the only Indian among just 10 students selected worldwide for the highly competitive award.
The information was shared by Dexterity Global Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar on social media. He congratulated her on the accomplishment and wrote that her success would inspire millions of students.
Born in Siwan, Shreya completed her early schooling at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar, New Delhi. Her potential was identified by Dexterity Global, which provided her with leadership development, international competition exposure, and specialised mentoring for higher education.
The Lincoln Scholarship, named in honour of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln, is awarded to students with exceptional academic excellence, leadership qualities, and a commitment to serving society. Every year, thousands of students from across the globe apply for the scholarship, but only a handful are selected.
Under the fully funded scholarship, Centre College will bear the entire cost of Shreya's four-year undergraduate education. The award covers tuition fees, accommodation, meals, books, health insurance, airfare, and other essential academic expenses.
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