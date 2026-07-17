ETV Bharat / state

Student From Bihar's Siwan Wins Rs 3 Crore Lincoln Scholarship To Study In the US

Patna: Eighteen-year-old Shreya Kaushik from Bihar's Siwan district has secured the prestigious Lincoln Scholarship at Centre College in the United States. The scholarship, valued at nearly Rs 3 crore and covers the full cost of her undergraduate education. This year, Shreya is the only Indian among just 10 students selected worldwide for the highly competitive award.

The information was shared by Dexterity Global Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar on social media. He congratulated her on the accomplishment and wrote that her success would inspire millions of students.

Born in Siwan, Shreya completed her early schooling at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar, New Delhi. Her potential was identified by Dexterity Global, which provided her with leadership development, international competition exposure, and specialised mentoring for higher education.