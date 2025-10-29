ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Public Is Fed Up, Looking To Mahagathbandhan With Hope: IIP's Gupta

Indrajit Prasad Gupta of the Indian Inclusive Party. ( ETV Bharat )

By Sujit Jha Patna: "This time, I see that the public is fed up and is looking to the Mahagathbandhan with hope. There's a wave of change in Bihar. Wherever I go, the whole atmosphere resonates with slogans like 'What should the CM of Bihar be like? He should be like Tejashwi Yadav.' There's a wave in favour of the Grand Alliance everywhere. The government's schemes aren't working out," Indrajit Prasad Gupta of the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) told ETV Bharat. IIP, which plays the role of Paan Samaj in Bihar, is part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and has been allocated three seats to contest for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. He himself is contesting from the Saharsa assembly seat, while Anisa Singh is contesting from Jamalpur in Khagaria and Beldaur. He said JSP is not a factor as the public isn't taking much notice of it. "Only the media mentions his (PK's) name. He can't even find candidates to contest elections in Bihar," he added. Formed in July 2023 by Gupta, a former Congress leader, IIP is one of the seven constituents of Mahagathbandhan. Gupta recently came into the limelight after holding a massive public meeting at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on April 13, two days after Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) held one at the same venue.