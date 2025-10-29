Bihar's Public Is Fed Up, Looking To Mahagathbandhan With Hope: IIP's Gupta
The Indian Inclusive Party, which represents the Paan community, was offered three seats. Gupta said JSP is not a factor as it can't find candidates.
By Sujit Jha
Patna: "This time, I see that the public is fed up and is looking to the Mahagathbandhan with hope. There's a wave of change in Bihar. Wherever I go, the whole atmosphere resonates with slogans like 'What should the CM of Bihar be like? He should be like Tejashwi Yadav.' There's a wave in favour of the Grand Alliance everywhere. The government's schemes aren't working out," Indrajit Prasad Gupta of the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) told ETV Bharat.
IIP, which plays the role of Paan Samaj in Bihar, is part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and has been allocated three seats to contest for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. He himself is contesting from the Saharsa assembly seat, while Anisa Singh is contesting from Jamalpur in Khagaria and Beldaur.
He said JSP is not a factor as the public isn't taking much notice of it. "Only the media mentions his (PK's) name. He can't even find candidates to contest elections in Bihar," he added.
Formed in July 2023 by Gupta, a former Congress leader, IIP is one of the seven constituents of Mahagathbandhan. Gupta recently came into the limelight after holding a massive public meeting at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on April 13, two days after Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) held one at the same venue.
Given Gupta's strength in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan offered him to contest the elections on its behalf following extensive discussions. Photos of his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also went viral, and ultimately, an agreement was reached on three seats.
Asked about the competition, he said, "There's no competition between the INDIA and the NDA. We have a CM face, who do they have? How is there a competition between Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar? They haven't even announced a CM face yet. Had they announced, it would have been clear that there was a competition. Tejashwi respects and loves Nitish Kumar, having played on his lap as a child."
He runs an organisation called the All India Pan Mahasangh. Through which, he has united the Paan, Chaupal, Tanti, and Tatva castes who, he claims, influence approximately 100 seats. According to caste survey data, the Paan community (Tanti-Tatva caste) has a population of approximately 2.2 million, or 2% of the total population in Bihar. Political pundits believe this vote bank could be decisive in areas like Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Supaul.
In 2015, the community was included in the Scheduled Caste category. However, the Supreme Court denied them this benefit in 2024. Political experts point out that the Tanti Tatva community has been a traditional NDA voter, but the issue of reservation has always led to caste-based mobilisation, and members of the community have been demanding their inclusion in the SC category.
He said the supporters of Nitish Kumar have realised what is happening to their leader, as he is being cheated. Asked if he will be in the cabinet if INDIA forms the government, Gupta said, "I told Tejashwi that I have come to fight, to change Bihar, to make you (Tejashwi) the Chief Minister. Those who fight do not desire power."
