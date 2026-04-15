ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s New Deputy CMs: Who Are Bijendra Yadav And Vijay Chaudhary?

Patna: Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister on Wednesday, marking the formation of a new BJP-led government in the state. JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Both leaders are considered among the most trusted aides of Nitish Kumar, and their elevation is being seen as a reward for their long-standing loyalty and political experience.

‘Will Take Forward Nitish Model’

After taking the oath, Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, “We will move forward on the basis of Nitish Kumar’s development model and with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He also emphasised that industries must function smoothly to protect jobs and the economy, adding that disruption in industrial activity affects workers, employers and the entire state.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary echoed similar views, saying, “We will follow Nitish Kumar’s policies, programmes and working style. There is no confusion. Bihar’s model includes Nitish Kumar, BJP and other alliance partners.”

He added, “Nitish Kumar’s thinking and working style are unique. We have learned a lot from him and will move ahead on that basis. What the new Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has also said is that we will carry forward Nitish Kumar’s vision.”

Who Is Bijendra Prasad Yadav?

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, 79, is one of the most senior leaders in Bihar politics and a close confidant of Nitish Kumar. He hails from Murli village in Supaul district and is the son of the late Sukhram Yadav, a village head (mukhiya).

Yadav has been part of almost every Nitish Kumar Cabinet, whether under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Mahagathbandhan, or even during earlier RJD governments. He has served as a minister continuously since 2005.

He is currently a nine-time MLA from Supaul, making him one of the most experienced legislators in the state. Yadav has handled several key departments simultaneously, including:

Energy

Planning and Development

Finance and Commercial Taxes

Excise, Prohibition and Registration

He spent most of his ministerial career handling the energy department. During his tenure, Bihar witnessed a major transformation in electricity supply. The “Har Ghar Bijli” campaign was implemented successfully, ensuring electricity reached households across the state.