Bihar’s New Deputy CMs: Who Are Bijendra Yadav And Vijay Chaudhary?
JD(U) veterans Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Chaudhary take oath as Deputy CMs, underscoring Nitish Kumar’s trust and commitment to continuity in Bihar governance.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Patna: Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister on Wednesday, marking the formation of a new BJP-led government in the state. JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
Both leaders are considered among the most trusted aides of Nitish Kumar, and their elevation is being seen as a reward for their long-standing loyalty and political experience.
‘Will Take Forward Nitish Model’
After taking the oath, Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, “We will move forward on the basis of Nitish Kumar’s development model and with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He also emphasised that industries must function smoothly to protect jobs and the economy, adding that disruption in industrial activity affects workers, employers and the entire state.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary echoed similar views, saying, “We will follow Nitish Kumar’s policies, programmes and working style. There is no confusion. Bihar’s model includes Nitish Kumar, BJP and other alliance partners.”
He added, “Nitish Kumar’s thinking and working style are unique. We have learned a lot from him and will move ahead on that basis. What the new Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has also said is that we will carry forward Nitish Kumar’s vision.”
Who Is Bijendra Prasad Yadav?
Bijendra Prasad Yadav, 79, is one of the most senior leaders in Bihar politics and a close confidant of Nitish Kumar. He hails from Murli village in Supaul district and is the son of the late Sukhram Yadav, a village head (mukhiya).
Yadav has been part of almost every Nitish Kumar Cabinet, whether under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Mahagathbandhan, or even during earlier RJD governments. He has served as a minister continuously since 2005.
He is currently a nine-time MLA from Supaul, making him one of the most experienced legislators in the state. Yadav has handled several key departments simultaneously, including:
- Energy
- Planning and Development
- Finance and Commercial Taxes
- Excise, Prohibition and Registration
He spent most of his ministerial career handling the energy department. During his tenure, Bihar witnessed a major transformation in electricity supply. The “Har Ghar Bijli” campaign was implemented successfully, ensuring electricity reached households across the state.
Under his leadership, schemes such as providing up to 125 units of free electricity to consumers were also implemented. Yadav began his political journey during the JP Movement and was first elected as an MLA in 1990 on a Janata Dal ticket, defeating Congress leader Pramod Kumar Singh.
He is considered one of the most influential leaders from the Kosi region, and Nitish Kumar’s consistent trust in him has significantly strengthened his political stature over the years.
Who is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary?
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, 69, is a senior JD(U) leader and one of Nitish Kumar’s most trusted strategists. He was born on January 8, 1957, in Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur district, into a Bhumihar-Brahmin family. His father, Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, was a freedom fighter and a three-time MLA from the same constituency on a Congress ticket.
Vijay Chaudhary began his political career with the Congress. After his father’s death, he entered politics and won the 1982 by-election, becoming an MLA for the first time. He served as a Congress MLA from 1985 to 1990 and also held key organisational posts, including the post of party general secretary.
He joined JD(U) in 2005 and quickly rose through the party's ranks. In 2010, he was appointed JD(U)’s state president, though his tenure lasted from February to November that year. He has also served as the party’s general secretary and chief spokesperson.
After the 2015 Assembly elections, he was appointed Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. As a minister, he has handled several important portfolios, including:
- Finance
- Education
- Water Resources
- Building Construction
He is currently an MLA from Sarairanjan.
Academically, Vijay Chaudhary holds a Master’s degree in History from Patna University (1979). He briefly worked as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India in Thiruvananthapuram before leaving after about 3 years to enter politics following his father’s demise.
Political Remarks And Reactions
Reacting to the absence of Nishant Kumar at the oath ceremony, Bijendra Prasad Yadav said it is up to him to decide whether he wants to enter politics. Taking a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he remarked that earlier it was all Janata Dal, questioning his political background.
Focus On Continuity And Governance
The formation of the new government signals continuity in Bihar’s governance model. Both deputy chief ministers have emphasised their commitment to carrying forward Nitish Kumar’s development agenda. Their appointments underline stability, administrative experience and political balance within the ruling alliance.
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