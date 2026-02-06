Mission Bengal: Bihar's NDA Allies Eye Border Seats In West Bengal To Dethrone Trinamool Congress
Challenging Mamata Banerjee: Bihar parties target migrant vote bank in TMC strongholds
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
By Dr. Ranjit Kumar
Patna: After their victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), are now setting their sights on the West Bengal polls. Apart from the NDA allies, several opposition parties also want to try their luck in Bengal.
These political parties will focus on constituencies bordering Bihar and having mixed populations. A strategy has already been devised to counter Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for 15 years since 2011.
Mission Bengal for Bihar parties:
As the West Bengal assembly elections draw closer, some regional parties from Bihar have formulated strategies to enter Bengal politics. The JDU, LJPR, and JJD have started strengthening their organizations at the grassroots level and preparing to challenge the Mamata Banerjee government, focusing on the border area constituencies. The areas have a concentration of migrant workers, Dalits and backward classes, and therefore the Bihar-based parties see hope in these border regions.
These parties' strategy is primarily focused on districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia, West Midnapore and Siliguri. These areas have a significant presence of migrant voters from Bihar, especially from the Paswan, Kushwaha, Yadav and Extremely Backward Classes communities.
How Many Seats Will the JDU Contest?
Nitish Kumar's party may contest 15 to 20 seats this time. Work is underway to expand the organisation. In the 2021 Bengal assembly elections, the JDU fielded candidates in 16 seats. However, they did not win a single seat. All candidates lost their deposits. They did not receive more than 2000 votes in any constituency. In several seats, they received less than 100 votes. The JDU received a total of 11,538 votes, securing only 0.02% of the total votes. Although the JDU failed to open its account last time, the party is hoping for an alliance with the BJP this time. Leaders believe that if an alliance is formed, they can establish their presence in West Bengal, as well. Chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar claimed that they will definitely achieve success thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development work. However, the final decision will be taken by the national leadership.
"Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, we have delivered better results in Bihar, and we are ready to deliver better results in the neighbouring state of West Bengal as well. We have an alliance with the BJP and are part of the NDA. The national leaders will take the decision on Bengal," said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Spokesperson, Janata Dal United.
How many seats will LJP(R) contest?
Chirag Paswan's party has indicated that it will contest 10-12 seats due to its Dalit vote bank. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also tried its luck in the 2021 Bengal assembly elections. However, the party faced a crushing defeat. It fielded candidates in 10 seats but did not win any, and all candidates lost their deposits. They received a total of 6920 votes, with a total vote percentage of only 0.01%.
The Lok Janshakti Party claims that its organization has strengthened in West Bengal this time. “We are also doing better work,” said the Bihar unit state president Raju Tiwari. He added, “We are fully prepared in West Bengal, and the entire team is working. As far as the alliance is concerned, the national leadership will make the decision.”
"We have strength in Bengal. Our organization is working. The state president is constantly holding meetings. They are identifying seats. The national president will make the decision. Chirag Paswan ji will take the decision on the alliance with the BJP," said Raju Tiwari, State President, LJP (Ram Vilas).
RJD in a dilemma:
Bihar's main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is currently in a state of uncertainty. Last time too, the party had to decide to support the TMC at the last minute. This time too, the party is unable to decide what to do. Leaders believe that if there is an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's party or if they get some seats in the INDIA alliance, the party should contest those seats.
"Mamata Banerjee is fighting like a tigress. This time, too, she will win the election. Discussions are underway with the top leadership regarding contesting the elections in Bengal, and a decision will be made soon," said Bhai Virendra, MLA, Rashtriya Janata Dal.
What did the Congress leaders say?
As a national party, it is obvious that the Congress will contest the elections in Bengal strongly. However, the party does not seem to have the same enthusiasm as it did in Bihar. Senior Congress leader and former state president Madan Mohan Jha says, "Our party will contest the elections in West Bengal, but the number of seats is yet to be decided."
BJP Claims Victory:
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is brimming with confidence. In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP won 77 seats in West Bengal. The party has worked hard for five years and expects better results this time. Spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh claims that the lotus will definitely bloom in Bengal this time. "This time, Mamata Didi's departure is certain. Given the rampant corruption and crime in West Bengal, the people there are suffering, and the BJP is going to form the government in West Bengal this time," said Sanjay Mayukh, National Spokesperson.