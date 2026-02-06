ETV Bharat / state

Mission Bengal: Bihar's NDA Allies Eye Border Seats In West Bengal To Dethrone Trinamool Congress

By Dr. Ranjit Kumar

Patna: After their victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), are now setting their sights on the West Bengal polls. Apart from the NDA allies, several opposition parties also want to try their luck in Bengal.

These political parties will focus on constituencies bordering Bihar and having mixed populations. A strategy has already been devised to counter Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for 15 years since 2011.

Mission Bengal for Bihar parties:

As the West Bengal assembly elections draw closer, some regional parties from Bihar have formulated strategies to enter Bengal politics. The JDU, LJPR, and JJD have started strengthening their organizations at the grassroots level and preparing to challenge the Mamata Banerjee government, focusing on the border area constituencies. The areas have a concentration of migrant workers, Dalits and backward classes, and therefore the Bihar-based parties see hope in these border regions.

These parties' strategy is primarily focused on districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia, West Midnapore and Siliguri. These areas have a significant presence of migrant voters from Bihar, especially from the Paswan, Kushwaha, Yadav and Extremely Backward Classes communities.

How Many Seats Will the JDU Contest?

Nitish Kumar's party may contest 15 to 20 seats this time. Work is underway to expand the organisation. In the 2021 Bengal assembly elections, the JDU fielded candidates in 16 seats. However, they did not win a single seat. All candidates lost their deposits. They did not receive more than 2000 votes in any constituency. In several seats, they received less than 100 votes. The JDU received a total of 11,538 votes, securing only 0.02% of the total votes. Although the JDU failed to open its account last time, the party is hoping for an alliance with the BJP this time. Leaders believe that if an alliance is formed, they can establish their presence in West Bengal, as well. Chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar claimed that they will definitely achieve success thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development work. However, the final decision will be taken by the national leadership.

"Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, we have delivered better results in Bihar, and we are ready to deliver better results in the neighbouring state of West Bengal as well. We have an alliance with the BJP and are part of the NDA. The national leaders will take the decision on Bengal," said Neeraj Kumar, Chief Spokesperson, Janata Dal United.

How many seats will LJP(R) contest?