ETV Bharat / state

Voting For Change, Living The Same: Bihar’s Musahars Remain Trapped In Inequality

By Sujeet Jha

Patna: As the Bihar Assembly elections come to an end with voting in the second and final phase on Tuesday, and the state eagerly awaits the results on November 14, a significant section of the population finds that “very little has changed for them since Independence”.

Their traditional occupation and dietary habits remain the same. Their struggle for equality and a dignified life still continues.

We are talking about the Musahar (rat-eater) community, which, as per the caste-based survey, constitutes around 3.08 per cent of the 13.07 per cent population of the state. They sport surnames including Manjhi, Sada and Rishidev, apart from the ubiquitous ‘Kumar’.

A large percentage of them work as landless agricultural labourers, construction workers, and migrant labour.

Political Representation And Struggle

While the Musahar community is a crucial part of the caste equations cultivated by all major political parties, their representation still remains lower than their proportion of the population. The first person among them to go to the Parliament was Kirai Musahar, who was elected from the then Bhagalpur-cum-Purnea seat on a Socialist Party ticket in 1952.

Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi was the first person from the community to become an MLA. He had won from the Fatehpur constituency in Gaya district on a Congress ticket in 1980, and went on to become a minister. He is also the only Musahar to become a chief minister.

Seven Musahar candidates were elected in the 2020 Assembly elections: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Imamganj), Jyoti Devi (Barachatti), Prafull Manjhi (Sikandra), Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsa), Achmit Rishidev (Raniganj), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi), and Ramvriksh Sada (Alauli).

The caste dynamics on the seven seats indicated that the likelihood of Musahar candidates winning from them was strong in the ongoing Assembly election as well.

The ruling NDA and Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have fielded Musahar contestants on several seats, while HAM(S) has given tickets to three Mushahar candidates out of the six seats it is contesting.

Dismal Socio-Economic Reality

The social status of the Musahar community is alarmingly poor. Data from the 2023 Caste-based Survey paints a grim picture:

Housing: Just 18 per cent of the population have pucca (cemented) houses, another 18 per cent live in tin-roofed homes, while 45 per cent live in huts in slums.

Employment: Only 0.3 per cent of people in the community hold government jobs.

Electronic assets: Less than one per cent own a computer or a laptop.

Vehicles: Almost 99.6 per cent of the community does not possess any vehicle.

Land ownership and livelihood: Around 96.3 per cent of Musahars are landless, while 92.5 per cent work as farm labourers for a livelihood.

As per a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report, the highest concentration of the community is in Gaya, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saran, East Champaran and West Champaran districts.