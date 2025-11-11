Voting For Change, Living The Same: Bihar’s Musahars Remain Trapped In Inequality
As Bihar awaits election results, the Musahar community, among the state’s most marginalised, continues to battle landlessness, hunger, and neglect, decades after Independence.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
By Sujeet Jha
Patna: As the Bihar Assembly elections come to an end with voting in the second and final phase on Tuesday, and the state eagerly awaits the results on November 14, a significant section of the population finds that “very little has changed for them since Independence”.
Their traditional occupation and dietary habits remain the same. Their struggle for equality and a dignified life still continues.
We are talking about the Musahar (rat-eater) community, which, as per the caste-based survey, constitutes around 3.08 per cent of the 13.07 per cent population of the state. They sport surnames including Manjhi, Sada and Rishidev, apart from the ubiquitous ‘Kumar’.
A large percentage of them work as landless agricultural labourers, construction workers, and migrant labour.
Political Representation And Struggle
While the Musahar community is a crucial part of the caste equations cultivated by all major political parties, their representation still remains lower than their proportion of the population. The first person among them to go to the Parliament was Kirai Musahar, who was elected from the then Bhagalpur-cum-Purnea seat on a Socialist Party ticket in 1952.
Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi was the first person from the community to become an MLA. He had won from the Fatehpur constituency in Gaya district on a Congress ticket in 1980, and went on to become a minister. He is also the only Musahar to become a chief minister.
Seven Musahar candidates were elected in the 2020 Assembly elections: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Imamganj), Jyoti Devi (Barachatti), Prafull Manjhi (Sikandra), Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsa), Achmit Rishidev (Raniganj), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi), and Ramvriksh Sada (Alauli).
The caste dynamics on the seven seats indicated that the likelihood of Musahar candidates winning from them was strong in the ongoing Assembly election as well.
The ruling NDA and Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have fielded Musahar contestants on several seats, while HAM(S) has given tickets to three Mushahar candidates out of the six seats it is contesting.
Dismal Socio-Economic Reality
The social status of the Musahar community is alarmingly poor. Data from the 2023 Caste-based Survey paints a grim picture:
- Housing: Just 18 per cent of the population have pucca (cemented) houses, another 18 per cent live in tin-roofed homes, while 45 per cent live in huts in slums.
- Employment: Only 0.3 per cent of people in the community hold government jobs.
- Electronic assets: Less than one per cent own a computer or a laptop.
- Vehicles: Almost 99.6 per cent of the community does not possess any vehicle.
- Land ownership and livelihood: Around 96.3 per cent of Musahars are landless, while 92.5 per cent work as farm labourers for a livelihood.
As per a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report, the highest concentration of the community is in Gaya, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saran, East Champaran and West Champaran districts.
Origin Of The Name 'Musahar'
Though there are several theories about the origin of their name, the most widely accepted one is that it comes from their practice of consuming ‘moos’ or rats as a part of their diet.
“The reason behind calling them Musahar is that they do not hesitate to eat rats, to quell their hunger. They are traditionally associated with farming, not as cultivators, but as agricultural labourers,” says Dr Sachindra Narayan, author of ‘Musahar: A Socio-Economic Study’.
Narayan further notes in his work that Musahars often use the surnames Manjhi and Mandal, adhere to Hinduism, and were historically considered so socially backward that only people from the Dalit community would share a meal with them.
Causes Of Backwardness
Experts point to several reasons for the community’s continued marginalisation, including political disunity, low literacy levels that hinder their social mobility, and the non-emergence of any intellectual class to emerge from within the community.
“The poor economic condition of the Musahars is the biggest cause of their backwardness. How will they farm when more than 95 per cent of them do not even possess any land? They work on the farms of other people for three months and then remain unemployed for the remaining nine months. Most of them do not have any skills, due to which they are unable to find any other work,” said Sudha Varghese, a Padma Shri awardee and social activist working for the uplift of Dalits.
Varghese pointed out that it was difficult to manage even two square meals a day for many Musahar families.
“The Musahar community is socially very backwards. Even today, there is no social interaction and acceptance,” she added.
Voices From The Community
When an ETV Bharat correspondent asked Musahar voters about the government welfare schemes, many reported they were not receiving old-age pension or ‘pucca’ houses meant for the poor. They also highlighted issues pertaining to a lack of access to drinking water.
“There is no hand pump at my house. We have to fetch drinking water from far away. We have not received a house either. When the flood comes, we live on the roadside. We eat what we get under flood relief,” said Rama Devi, a resident of Muzaffarpur.
A large section of the community considers Jitan Ram Manjhi as its leader and feels proud that a person from among them received an education and did well in politics.
A Towering Figure
Incidentally, ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, who worked continuously for 22 years from 1960 to 1982 with just a hammer and chisel to carve out a 110-metres long, 9.1 metres wide and 7.6 metres deep path through a hillock at Gehlaur village in Gaya district to shorten the distance between Atri and Wazirganj blocks from 55km to 15km, hailed from the Musahar community.
He took up the mission after his wife fell while moving around the hills, and could not be taken to the nearest hospital in time.
Documentaries, television shows and films have been made on Dashrath’s life, including the Ketan Mehta-directed Manjhi — The Mountain Man, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.