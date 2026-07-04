Bihar's 'Mountain Man-2': Inspired by Dashrath Manjhi, Truck Driver Spends 23 Years Cutting Road Through Hill
He carved a 15-foot-wide road through the mountain, and the route now benefits villages including Kewti, Lor Gangi, Koluhara, Bancher and Katalpura.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:14 AM IST
Gaya: It wasn't that long ago when the world came to know of Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi, a labourer from Bihar who spent 22 years carving a 360-foot path through a rocky hill using only a hammer and chisel after losing his wife because there was no road to take her to the hospital.
Now, Ramchandra Yadav has come to be known as Mountain Man-2 after carving a road through a hill following 23 years of relentless labour.
He carved a 15-foot-wide road through the mountain, and the route now benefits villages including Kewti, Lor Gangi, Koluhara, Bancher and Katalpura. The road has reduced travel distances by several kilometres and made access to hospitals, schools and markets easier.
Interestingly, Yadav was inspired by Manjhi after meeting him in 1992 and inviting him to his village. "The mountain will break only if you break it. Nothing will happen by sitting idle," Manjhi reportedly told him. It was then that Yadav decided to cut through the mountain himself.
Yadav was just 10 years old when his father was allegedly poisoned and killed. He later moved from his ancestral village in Fatehpur to Kewti village in Atri block, where he eventually settled.
He became a truck driver and managed to support his family. However, he was troubled by the fact that no vehicle, including his own truck, could reach his village because of the massive hill that stood in the way.
When he began chiselling through the mountain, villagers ridiculed him and called him insane. They believed he would soon give up, but Yadav was determined. For 23 years, he survived on simple meals of maize and dry bread while working towards his goal. He eventually gave up his job as a truck driver, which pushed his family into financial hardship.
Along with financial struggles came legal troubles. Instead of receiving recognition, he faced action from the forest department and was even sent to jail for cutting through the hill. However, he continued his work, and today more than one lakh people benefit directly from the road and proudly call him Mountain Man-2.
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