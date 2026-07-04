ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's 'Mountain Man-2': Inspired by Dashrath Manjhi, Truck Driver Spends 23 Years Cutting Road Through Hill

Gaya: It wasn't that long ago when the world came to know of Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi, a labourer from Bihar who spent 22 years carving a 360-foot path through a rocky hill using only a hammer and chisel after losing his wife because there was no road to take her to the hospital.

Now, Ramchandra Yadav has come to be known as Mountain Man-2 after carving a road through a hill following 23 years of relentless labour.

He carved a 15-foot-wide road through the mountain, and the route now benefits villages including Kewti, Lor Gangi, Koluhara, Bancher and Katalpura. The road has reduced travel distances by several kilometres and made access to hospitals, schools and markets easier.

Interestingly, Yadav was inspired by Manjhi after meeting him in 1992 and inviting him to his village. "The mountain will break only if you break it. Nothing will happen by sitting idle," Manjhi reportedly told him. It was then that Yadav decided to cut through the mountain himself.