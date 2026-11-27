ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Horse 'Bali' Wins Semifinal At Anant Singh's Horse Racing Competition In Mokama

Horse Bali wins semifinal at Anant Singh's horse racing competition. ( ETV Bharat )

Motihari: Bali, a horse from Bihar's East Champaran district, has once again shown its speed and stamina by securing first place in the semifinal of a horse racing competition held in Nadwan village, Mokama. Owned by Manohari Devi, the head of Kaudia panchayat, the horse is also affectionately known as 'Basa'.

The competition was organised in Ladma village, Mokama, to mark the wedding celebrations of MLA Anant Singh's daughter. Horses and riders from Bihar and several other states participated in the event. Horse racing enthusiasts turned up in large numbers to watch the competition and cheer for their favourite horses.

Among the participants was Bali, which represented Delho village in East Champaran district. Experienced rider Ashok Yadav of Vaishali district handled the reins during the competition. The duo showed excellent coordination in the semifinal, leaving the other competitors behind to secure first place. Bali's performance brought pride to Delho village and the entire East Champaran district. Its victory was particularly significant as it competed against horses that had travelled from several states. However, the final race could not be held because of the huge crowd at the venue, preventing Bali from confirming its victory in the final round. Bihar's 'Bali' Has Earlier Won Recognition This was not Bali's first achievement. The horse has previously showcased its speed and racing abilities at several fairs and horse racing competitions in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.