Bihar's Horse 'Bali' Wins Semifinal At Anant Singh's Horse Racing Competition In Mokama
'Bali' from East Champaran beat its competitors to win the semifinal, while the final race was cancelled because of the huge crowd.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Motihari: Bali, a horse from Bihar's East Champaran district, has once again shown its speed and stamina by securing first place in the semifinal of a horse racing competition held in Nadwan village, Mokama. Owned by Manohari Devi, the head of Kaudia panchayat, the horse is also affectionately known as 'Basa'.
The competition was organised in Ladma village, Mokama, to mark the wedding celebrations of MLA Anant Singh's daughter. Horses and riders from Bihar and several other states participated in the event. Horse racing enthusiasts turned up in large numbers to watch the competition and cheer for their favourite horses.
Among the participants was Bali, which represented Delho village in East Champaran district. Experienced rider Ashok Yadav of Vaishali district handled the reins during the competition. The duo showed excellent coordination in the semifinal, leaving the other competitors behind to secure first place.
Bali's performance brought pride to Delho village and the entire East Champaran district. Its victory was particularly significant as it competed against horses that had travelled from several states. However, the final race could not be held because of the huge crowd at the venue, preventing Bali from confirming its victory in the final round.
Bihar's 'Bali' Has Earlier Won Recognition
This was not Bali's first achievement. The horse has previously showcased its speed and racing abilities at several fairs and horse racing competitions in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Its latest performance in Mokama has further strengthened its reputation among horse racing enthusiasts. Following the semifinal victory, residents of Delho village are celebrating the achievement, viewing it as a matter of pride for their village and district.
Final Race Cancelled Due To Huge Crowd
The excitement around the competition reached its peak as large crowds gathered in Nadwan village to watch the horse races. However, the turnout was so high that managing the crowd at the venue became difficult. Keeping security and arrangements in mind, the organisers could not conduct the remaining events, resulting in the cancellation of the final race.
As a result, Bali could not compete in the final round despite finishing first in the semifinal. Nevertheless, its performance has been widely regarded as a significant achievement, particularly given the participation of horses from several states.
The victory has once again highlighted enthusiasm for horse riding and racing in East Champaran, where the tradition continues to draw considerable local interest.
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