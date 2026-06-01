ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s Historic Jewellery Hub Muzaffarpur Feels The Slowdown After PM’s Appeal To Avoid Gold

Muzaffarpur: How India’s gold business is changing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold and silver during a period of global uncertainty is increasingly becoming visible even in Muzaffarpur’s historic Sonarpatti market, North Bihar’s largest and oldest jewellery market.

As an aftermath of Iran-US conflict impacting the globe, particularly the disruptions linked to the Hormuz crisis, shifting global conditions have affected India’s energy needs and broader economy. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to people to refrain from buying gold and silver for a year. The impact of that appeal, traders and artisans say, is now beginning to show.

Bihar’s Historic Jewellery Hub Muzaffarpur Feels The Slowdown After Modi’s Appeal To Avoid Gold (ETV Bharat)

Muzaffarpur’s Sonarpatti which is considered Bihar's most historic gold and silver jewellery hub, is witnessing a visible slowdown in business. Traders and jewellery craftsmen claim that people have reduced their spendings on gold and silver ornaments following the Prime Minister’s appeal. This has not only affected market sales but also employment for artisans dependent on regular orders. Some shopkeepers, however, say essential purchases continue, though discretionary and “aspirational” buying has dropped sharply.

Established even before the 1940s, Sonarpatti covers a big area from Tower Chowk to the Old Bazaar area. According to bullion traders, the market houses more than 250 jewellery shops and supports over 300 artisans involved in manufacturing, designing and repairing gold and silver ornaments. The market’s annual turnover is estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore.

Bihar’s Historic Jewellery Hub Muzaffarpur Feels The Slowdown After Modi’s Appeal To Avoid Gold (ETV Bharat)

Local traders say the market used to be crowded during wedding and festive seasons, but that no longer is the scene. The same level of activity has not been witnessed since over some months now. The sharpest impact is being felt by craftsmen who rely on daily orders for income. Many small artisans are struggling to get regular work, making it increasingly difficult to support their families.