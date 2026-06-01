Bihar’s Historic Jewellery Hub Muzaffarpur Feels The Slowdown After PM’s Appeal To Avoid Gold
The slowdown is affecting the jewellery ecosystem - from shop owners to artisans and labourers - with many workers now considering alternative livelihoods, reports Vivek.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: How India’s gold business is changing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold and silver during a period of global uncertainty is increasingly becoming visible even in Muzaffarpur’s historic Sonarpatti market, North Bihar’s largest and oldest jewellery market.
As an aftermath of Iran-US conflict impacting the globe, particularly the disruptions linked to the Hormuz crisis, shifting global conditions have affected India’s energy needs and broader economy. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to people to refrain from buying gold and silver for a year. The impact of that appeal, traders and artisans say, is now beginning to show.
Muzaffarpur’s Sonarpatti which is considered Bihar's most historic gold and silver jewellery hub, is witnessing a visible slowdown in business. Traders and jewellery craftsmen claim that people have reduced their spendings on gold and silver ornaments following the Prime Minister’s appeal. This has not only affected market sales but also employment for artisans dependent on regular orders. Some shopkeepers, however, say essential purchases continue, though discretionary and “aspirational” buying has dropped sharply.
Established even before the 1940s, Sonarpatti covers a big area from Tower Chowk to the Old Bazaar area. According to bullion traders, the market houses more than 250 jewellery shops and supports over 300 artisans involved in manufacturing, designing and repairing gold and silver ornaments. The market’s annual turnover is estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore.
Local traders say the market used to be crowded during wedding and festive seasons, but that no longer is the scene. The same level of activity has not been witnessed since over some months now. The sharpest impact is being felt by craftsmen who rely on daily orders for income. Many small artisans are struggling to get regular work, making it increasingly difficult to support their families.
Jewellery artisan Randhir Kumar says the number of customers buying gold and silver has fallen after the Prime Minister’s appeal, directly affecting workers like him.
“Earlier, the wedding season was the best business season that meant plenty of work. Now, even during the peak marriage period, it feels like an off-season lull. Many artisans spend entire days sitting idle without new orders. Managing household expenses has become difficult,” he said.
Kumar, whose family has been into the trade for four generations, said he has never witnessed such conditions before. He makes and repairs gold and silver ornaments and earns his livelihood from the profession. With the situation turning from good to bad, he urged the government to bail the artisans out with support measures.
Another artisan, Krishna Kumar, said the business was getting impacted due to inflation but the situation now has made conditions more challenging. “Earlier, there was at least some steady work. Now, fresh orders are also less and many people have started looking for alternative employment,” he said.
Artisan Pappu Kumar, who has spent nearly 25 years in the profession, echoed similar concerns. He said reduced customer footfall has led shopkeepers to cut down on new jewellery orders. “It is almost like work has come to a standstill. Many artisans are struggling to run their households while some are considering leaving the profession altogether,” he said.
Not everyone in the market sees a complete collapse in demand. Jewellery trader Sanjay Kumar Thakur said people continue to buy ornaments for necessities such as weddings, although the amount they buy has reduced significantly.
“Earlier, customers would buy up to 10 grams of gold. Now many are limiting purchases to around 5 grams. Impulse and luxury buying have fallen, but people with genuine requirements are still purchasing,” he said.
Traders believe the slowdown extends beyond shop owners, affecting the entire supply chain. Artisans, labourers and their families are all in the circle that is bearing the brunt. With demand weakening in a major market like Sonarpatti, concerns are growing over employment prospects. Still, many in the trade remain hopeful that upcoming festivals and the wedding season could revive business activity.
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