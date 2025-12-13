ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Flagship Saras Mela Flounders; Participants Allege Mismanagement, Corruption

Participants from different parts of the country assembly at the help desk of the Bihar Saras Mela on Saturday to demand their stalls ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: While Bihar is trying to attract entrepreneurs and investment from across the country to foster development, the government’s flagship annual Bihar Saras Mela, which invites people from various states to sell their rural products and handicraft items, presented a picture of chaos on its second day on Saturday.

State rural development minister Sharwan Kumar inaugurated the 17-day fair at the historic Gandhi Maidan on Friday. With 560 stalls, including 102 reserved for participants from 28 states and Union territories, the fair is still struggling to start.

Participants of the fair sitting idle and waiting for their stalls (ETV Bharat)

A large number of people, who had come from far-flung states and different parts of Bihar, were found running helter-skelter and to the help desk at the fair to get possession of the stalls allotted to them.

With their wares strewn around or dumped at vacant places at the fair, they not only alleged inefficiency, but also corruption in providing the stalls to bona fide applicants. A majority of them had arrived in Patna by November 11 to prepare for the fair.

Muhammad Yusuf from Srinagar had come to sell embroidered woolen clothes and shawls, but was waiting with a frown on his forehead, indicating that he was feeling trapped after visiting Bihar.

The Bihar Saras Mela 2025 (ETV Bharat)

“I came here after the organisers confirmed that I have been allotted a stall. I have paid the stipulated Rs 18,750 for it, but it has been two days now and they are yet to hand over the space to me. Once they do so, I will have to decorate it and set-up my store, which will also take time. The delay is going to hit me financially. I don’t even know whether I will be able to make some profit,” Yusuf told ETV Bharat.

Another person, Owais Ahmad from Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir has accompanied his mother, who has been allotted a stall, but was yet to be handed over for selling the goods brought by her.

“We have attended similar fairs in Haryana and Gujarat, but this one is the most mismanaged one. The state government is the organiser, but is taking us for granted. Integrity is an issue here. Many paid and free stalls are not being handed over to the people to whom they have been allotted. There is no fairness. The paid stalls are being provided at a cost of Rs 31,000 each despite the actual rent being Rs 18,750 for each of them,” Ahmad added.