Bihar's Flagship Saras Mela Flounders; Participants Allege Mismanagement, Corruption
Bihar Saras Mela, with 560 stalls, including 102 reserved for participants from other states, was inaugurated by minister Sharwan Kumar on Friday.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 13, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Patna: While Bihar is trying to attract entrepreneurs and investment from across the country to foster development, the government’s flagship annual Bihar Saras Mela, which invites people from various states to sell their rural products and handicraft items, presented a picture of chaos on its second day on Saturday.
State rural development minister Sharwan Kumar inaugurated the 17-day fair at the historic Gandhi Maidan on Friday. With 560 stalls, including 102 reserved for participants from 28 states and Union territories, the fair is still struggling to start.
A large number of people, who had come from far-flung states and different parts of Bihar, were found running helter-skelter and to the help desk at the fair to get possession of the stalls allotted to them.
With their wares strewn around or dumped at vacant places at the fair, they not only alleged inefficiency, but also corruption in providing the stalls to bona fide applicants. A majority of them had arrived in Patna by November 11 to prepare for the fair.
Muhammad Yusuf from Srinagar had come to sell embroidered woolen clothes and shawls, but was waiting with a frown on his forehead, indicating that he was feeling trapped after visiting Bihar.
“I came here after the organisers confirmed that I have been allotted a stall. I have paid the stipulated Rs 18,750 for it, but it has been two days now and they are yet to hand over the space to me. Once they do so, I will have to decorate it and set-up my store, which will also take time. The delay is going to hit me financially. I don’t even know whether I will be able to make some profit,” Yusuf told ETV Bharat.
Another person, Owais Ahmad from Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir has accompanied his mother, who has been allotted a stall, but was yet to be handed over for selling the goods brought by her.
“We have attended similar fairs in Haryana and Gujarat, but this one is the most mismanaged one. The state government is the organiser, but is taking us for granted. Integrity is an issue here. Many paid and free stalls are not being handed over to the people to whom they have been allotted. There is no fairness. The paid stalls are being provided at a cost of Rs 31,000 each despite the actual rent being Rs 18,750 for each of them,” Ahmad added.
The Jeevika Didis or members of all-women self-help groups (SHGs) constituted under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) are provided stalls without any charge on the basis of their applications and the names sent by the district project managers (DPMs).
At present, there are around 10.58 lakh SHGs with around 1.4 crore women members, who have started their own ventures in rural areas with the help of loans or micro financing facilitated by the state government through banks. Bihar has 38 districts and the DPMs finalise and send the names of Jeevika Didis for the allotment of stalls.
Altogether 102 stalls have been reserved this time for participants from 28 other states and UTs free of any charge. The rest of the stalls are provided at a rent of Rs 18,750 for each one of them.
Archana Singh from Dumar village and Reena Devi from Kursela in Katihar district had come to sell makhana (fox nuts) and peda (a kind of sweets), respectively, and were ruing their fate.
“Our stalls have not been handed over despite our names being in the list sent by the DPM. We are seeking help from the officials deputed here since yesterday. They just keep assuring us, but we are afraid that the food items we have brought would rot without being sold,” the two Katihar Jeevika Didis said.
Another Jeevika Didi Manjusha Kumari had come with her husband Anupam Kumar from Parev in Patna district to showcase and sell their brassware and utensils, but were just waiting for the stalls.
“I have taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from bank to start a brassware manufacturing unit and business. My name is present in the list sent by the DPM, but the organisers are making excuses for the past three days in handing over our stall. Our time is getting wasted and we do not know what to do. I am not going to pay any money for the stall and will complain to the chief minister if I do not get my stall,” Manjusha told ETV Bharat.
One woman from Uttar Pradesh, who refused to share her name due to the fear of the Jeevika officials, said, she had brought clothes to sell and their bundles were just lying here and there at the fair ground despite having paid money for a stall.
The officials present at the help desk refused to talk to ETV Bharat claiming there was no problem at the fair. However, rural development minister Sharwan accepted that there could have been some problems created by the officials.
“More people than those who apply for stalls arrive at the fair in the hope of getting some space to showcase their goods, despite the fact that we could not provide more stalls than those that have been erected. Our officials could also be indulging in some hanky-panky. I am not denying it,” Sharwan said.
The minister asserted that all stalls would be handed over by Saturday night and the fair would run smoothly from Sunday.
Participants from the other states and different parts of Bihar will surely leave with a bad experience about their Patna visit.
