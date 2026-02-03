ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Biggest-Ever Budget: Rs 3.47 Lakh Crore For Roads, Housing, Welfare

Biahr government has set the target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar’s Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented a budget of over ₹3,47,589.76 crore, the largest in the state’s history, for the financial year 2026-27 in the state’s Legislature on Tuesday.

This budget seeks to cater to the needs of all sections of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, youth and women. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, commenting on the budget, said It is a comprehensive, inclusive, and development-promoting budget. “This year, Bihar's budget is more than 3 lakh 47 thousand crore rupees, which is more than 30 thousand crore rupees compared to last year. The growth rate of Bihar is estimated to be 14.9 percent in the financial year 2026-27,” Nitish Kumar said.

According to him, the government has set the target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years. Work has already begun to provide jobs and employment to the youth by properly managing the financial resources of the state, he added.

The budget marks an increase of approximately Rs 30,695 crore over the previous financial year. The state government described it as a major step towards rapid economic growth, employment generation and strengthening social justice.

The biggest highlight of the budget is the sharp rise in capital expenditure, with an allocation of Rs 63,455.84 crore, accounting for 18.26 per cent of the total budget.

This spending will be directed towards creating permanent infrastructure such as roads, bridges, irrigation facilities, power plants, water supply systems, schools, colleges and hospitals. Education and higher education have received the highest allocation in the budget, with a provision of Rs 68,216.95 crore.

While a significant portion will be spent on salaries and allowances of teaching and non-teaching staff, the government has also emphasised the establishment of new degree colleges and model schools, teacher recruitment, promotion of digital education, expansion of higher education institutions, health, and law and order.

The budget allocates Rs 21,270.40 crore for the health sector, aimed at upgrading district hospitals, setting up new medical colleges and expanding health services. The Home Department (police and security) has been allotted Rs 20,270.40 crore, with a focus on strengthening law and order through technological upgradation and improved policing infrastructure.

For agriculture-dependent Bihar, the government announced the extension of Agriculture Roadmap-4, with a focus on increasing the production of maize, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables. Under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers will receive additional assistance of Rs 3,000 per year.