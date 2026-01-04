ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Youth Turns Up At LBSNAA With UPSC 'Result' Police Say Is Fake

Mussoorie: A shocking case of fraud targeting young people in the name of the prestigious UPSC civil services examination has surfaced in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie after a youth from Bihar turned up at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration with a fake result card, officials said.

It has been understood that on Saturday, the administration at the LBSNAA informed the Mussoorie police station that a young man had arrived at the academy premises with the intention of undergoing training based on a fake UPSC result. Soon, a senior sub-inspector from the Mussoorie police station immediately reached the academy premises with a police team. Given the sensitivity of the matter, teams from the Mussoorie Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also called to the scene, creating a stir in the entire complex for some time.

Mussoorie Station House Officer Devendra Chauhan and SSI Satyendra Bhati questioned the young man present at the scene and thoroughly examined the documents he had presented. According to officials, initial investigation revealed that the young man was not a criminal, but rather a victim of a large online fraud ring.