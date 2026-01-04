Bihar Youth Turns Up At LBSNAA With UPSC 'Result' Police Say Is Fake
Police said that the gullible youth has been duped of Rs 27,564 by fraudsters in the name of passing the examination.
January 4, 2026
Mussoorie: A shocking case of fraud targeting young people in the name of the prestigious UPSC civil services examination has surfaced in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie after a youth from Bihar turned up at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration with a fake result card, officials said.
It has been understood that on Saturday, the administration at the LBSNAA informed the Mussoorie police station that a young man had arrived at the academy premises with the intention of undergoing training based on a fake UPSC result. Soon, a senior sub-inspector from the Mussoorie police station immediately reached the academy premises with a police team. Given the sensitivity of the matter, teams from the Mussoorie Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also called to the scene, creating a stir in the entire complex for some time.
Mussoorie Station House Officer Devendra Chauhan and SSI Satyendra Bhati questioned the young man present at the scene and thoroughly examined the documents he had presented. According to officials, initial investigation revealed that the young man was not a criminal, but rather a victim of a large online fraud ring.
Believing the fake UPSC result to be genuine, the young man had arrived in Mussoorie with his parents and belongings for 'training'. He was then brought to the Mussoorie police station for further questioning. The youth has submitted a written complaint to the police.
Mussoorie Station House Officer Devendra Chauhan stated that the questioning revealed the young man is highly educated and currently employed by a private company. He said that investigation has revealed that he had been duped of a total of Rs 27,564 by fraudsters in the name of passing the examination. The youth has paid Rs 13,000 in cash and Rs 14,564 via UPI to the fraudsters, who sent him a fake UPSC result via WhatsApp.
The police investigation identified the victim as Pushpesh Singh, son of Rakesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Ariyav in Bihar's Saran, currently residing at Plot No. 601, Sector 21, Mulla Hera, Pocket-B(E), Sector 21, Gurgaon in Haryana. Since the entire criminal act is linked to Gurgaon, Haryana, a Zero FIR has been registered at the Mussoorie police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case will be transferred to the concerned state (Haryana) for further investigation.
