ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Youth Beaten To Death In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu Over Suspected Illicit Relationship

Kullu: A 21-year-old man from Bihar died after being brutally assaulted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, allegedly over suspicions of an illicit relationship with a married woman. The incident, which has sent shockwaves across the region, took place in the Banjar area of the district.

According to police, the victim, identified as Deepak Jha, a resident of Munger district in Bihar, worked in Delhi and had travelled to Banjar from Chandigarh by taxi to meet a married woman who has two children. Police said the woman’s husband and some villagers became aware of the youth’s arrival, following which tensions escalated.

The woman’s husband, along with several locals, allegedly cornered Deepak in the Bahu area and assaulted him severely. He was later taken to Garagushaini, where he was beaten again. The assault was so brutal that the youth sustained critical injuries.