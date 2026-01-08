Bihar Youth Beaten To Death In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu Over Suspected Illicit Relationship
January 8, 2026
Kullu: A 21-year-old man from Bihar died after being brutally assaulted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, allegedly over suspicions of an illicit relationship with a married woman. The incident, which has sent shockwaves across the region, took place in the Banjar area of the district.
According to police, the victim, identified as Deepak Jha, a resident of Munger district in Bihar, worked in Delhi and had travelled to Banjar from Chandigarh by taxi to meet a married woman who has two children. Police said the woman’s husband and some villagers became aware of the youth’s arrival, following which tensions escalated.
The woman’s husband, along with several locals, allegedly cornered Deepak in the Bahu area and assaulted him severely. He was later taken to Garagushaini, where he was beaten again. The assault was so brutal that the youth sustained critical injuries.
The taxi driver who had accompanied Deepak witnessed the situation worsening and immediately informed the police and called for an ambulance. The injured man was first rushed to Banjar Hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Dhalpur Hospital in Kullu. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Following the incident, Banjar police registered a case and detained the woman’s husband along with four local residents for questioning. Further investigation is underway.
Kullu Superintendent of Police Madanlal Kaushal said preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute arose after the youth arrived to meet the woman. “The deceased has been identified as Deepak Jha. His family has been informed, and post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive,” he said. The woman is reportedly in shock and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
