Tamil Nadu: Bihar Youth Body Found In Gunny Bag; Police Hunt For Missing Wife, Child, 5 Held
Adyar police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Gaurav Kumar's wife was sexually assaulted and murdered.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:47 AM IST
Chennai: A shocking case of murder has come to light in Chennai's Adyar area, where the body of a youth from Bihar was found stuffed inside a gunny bag near a popular two-wheeler showroom on First Avenue, Indira Nagar.
His wife and child's bodies were thrown into a canal. Adyar police have arrested five people from Bihar in connection with this incident. The incident came to light on January 26 after local residents noticed blood oozing from a gunny bag lying on the roadside and alerted the Adyar Police. On inspection, police found the body of a man, aged around 24, with severe cut injuries on his head and face.
The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police formed five special teams to identify the victim and trace the culprits. CCTV footage from nearby areas showed two men arriving on a motorcycle, dumping the gunny bag at the spot, and fleeing.
Using the motorcycle's registration number, police intensified the investigation. A breakthrough came when police recovered a piece of paper containing mobile numbers from the victim's trouser pocket. One of the numbers led them to a private security agency in Adyar. Further inquiry revealed that the deceased was Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, who had recently approached the agency along with his wife, Munita Kumari, seeking security guard jobs.
As there were no immediate vacancies, they were asked to wait. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gaurav Kumar later secured a security guard job at a polytechnic college in Taramani, where he was residing with his wife and child.
However, police found that both his wife and child were missing. Seven persons, including Gaurav Kumar's close friends, were detained for questioning. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that the victim's wife and child had also been murdered. Police said the confession is being verified.
Search operations are underway at multiple locations, including Adyar Canal Road, the banks of the Cooum River, Perungudi dump yard, and the Adyar estuary, to trace the bodies of the missing woman and child. So far, five persons, Sikander, Narendra Kumar, Ravindranath Tagore, Bikash, and another person have been arrested.
Adyar police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Gaurav Kumar's wife was sexually assaulted and murdered. Further investigation is in progress. Reacting to law and order issues, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu has completely collapsed and accused the Chief Minister of failing to control the situation. He also claimed that drug abuse has spread across the State. According to the release, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss also said women's safety has become questionable in Tamil Nadu and criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stating that the government has no moral authority to speak about women's safety.