Tamil Nadu: Bihar Youth Body Found In Gunny Bag; Police Hunt For Missing Wife, Child, 5 Held

Chennai: A shocking case of murder has come to light in Chennai's Adyar area, where the body of a youth from Bihar was found stuffed inside a gunny bag near a popular two-wheeler showroom on First Avenue, Indira Nagar.

His wife and child's bodies were thrown into a canal. Adyar police have arrested five people from Bihar in connection with this incident. The incident came to light on January 26 after local residents noticed blood oozing from a gunny bag lying on the roadside and alerted the Adyar Police. On inspection, police found the body of a man, aged around 24, with severe cut injuries on his head and face.

The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police formed five special teams to identify the victim and trace the culprits. CCTV footage from nearby areas showed two men arriving on a motorcycle, dumping the gunny bag at the spot, and fleeing.

Using the motorcycle's registration number, police intensified the investigation. A breakthrough came when police recovered a piece of paper containing mobile numbers from the victim's trouser pocket. One of the numbers led them to a private security agency in Adyar. Further inquiry revealed that the deceased was Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, who had recently approached the agency along with his wife, Munita Kumari, seeking security guard jobs.

As there were no immediate vacancies, they were asked to wait. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gaurav Kumar later secured a security guard job at a polytechnic college in Taramani, where he was residing with his wife and child.