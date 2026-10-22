ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Youth Arrested For Posting AI-generated Video Falsely Depicting Blast At Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature here, police said.

According to police, the accused is Ali, a migrant worker from the Araria district of Bihar. He had been working as a daily-wage pipe fitter in Bengaluru for the past few months.

The video was uploaded on Tuesday morning via an Instagram account named 'jnx__king__h_g'. The footage initially showed real scenes of the area in front of the Vidhana Soudha. This was followed by fabricated visuals—created using AI technology—depicting a massive explosion at the building.

The video came to the attention of the police during routine monitoring of social media platforms. Treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, the Vidhana Soudha police registered a case under Sections 353(1)(B) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on leads linked to the Instagram account, the police apprehended Ali in Bengaluru. An intensive interrogation is underway to determine the motive behind the act and to ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the creation of the video, police added.