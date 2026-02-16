ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Writes To Centre To Increase Ethanol Procurement

Patna: The Bihar government has written to the Union government to increase the quota of ethanol procurement from manufacturers based in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal will soon visit Delhi to meet Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the issue.

"In the MoU with Bihar, the Government of India (GOI) fixed the quota of ethanol procurement at 1060 kilolitres per day, but the capacity of the ethanol production units in the state is 1602 kilolitres per day. Earlier, the GOI used to procure more than the quota to fulfil its requirements, but has now stopped doing so," Jaiswal said.

"Technically, the GOI is not wrong, but we have written to it to increase the purchase quota of ethanol from Bihar as per the capacity of the manufacturing plants. We are taking this seriously, and a decision on it will be made very soon. Our chief minister will be visiting Delhi. We will request him to talk to the Union petroleum minister over this," Jaiswal added.

He asserted that the state government would make all-out efforts to ensure that the procurement quota is increased and more ethanol units are established in Bihar. The industries minister was replying to a short-notice question by Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA Shyam Rajak, in which he claimed that several of the 22 ethanol plants were facing closure or losses because the public sector oil companies had cut down procurement from them by half.